Cadillac global sales surge 25.6 percent year over year in March

Cadillac sold 34,404 units globally in March 2018 — an increase of 25.6 percent from the same month last year — marking the brand’s 22ndconsecutive month of global sales growth. The March sales increase was spurred largely by continued consumer demand for the XT5 luxury crossover and the iconic Escalade. For the first quarter of 2018, Cadillac global sales of 96,331 units were up 22.5 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

“March was an exceptional sales month for Cadillac, bringing the first quarter of 2018 to a strong close,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “Despite new competition, demand for Cadillac products — especially our SUV portfolio — continues to grow. Having just unveiled the first-ever Cadillac XT4 and CT6 V-Sport at the New York International Auto Show, the prospects of continued growth are excellent.”

Cadillac saw significant growth across the world in March, with gains reported in Asia, the United States, Europe and Israel. China continues to be a critical market for the brand, with sales up 45.6 percent year over year.

The U.S. market saw its strongest March since 2014, with volume growth across all Cadillac vehicle lines resulting in total volume up 12.7 percent year over year. Sales were driven by impressive performances of both the Cadillac XT5 and the Escalade, which continues to gain market share with retail sales up 15 percent for the month. The brand’s sedan portfolio also saw robust growth during the first quarter of 2018.

Sales of the XTS, CT6 and ATS also saw significant gains.

Average transaction prices continue to be the second-highest among major luxury automotive brands in the U.S. Through March, Cadillac’s average U.S. transaction price remained around $54,000.

Cadillac sales in key regions appear in the table below.

SALES BY REGION 18-March 17-March %Change YTD-18 YTD-17 % Change United States 14,494 12,861 12.7 36,727 33,982 8.1 China* 18,007 12,369 45.6 55,079 39,414 39.7 ROW 1,903 2,161 -11.9 4,525 5,226 -13.4 Total 34,404 27,391 25.6 96,331 78,622 22.5

