Cadillac global sales rise 7.2 percent in June

Cadillac globally sold 27,636 units in June 2017, an increase of 7.2 percent. Growth in Asia helped to fuel global sales. China sales were up by 34.9 percent, accompanied by gains in South Korea and Japan. For the year to date, Cadillac sales in China are up 75.4 percent.

Cadillac sales have increased 27.1 percent globally year to date. The sustained popularity of the acclaimed XT5 has resulted in a 62.2 percent sales increase for the model so far in 2017. The luxury crossover was the brand’s best seller worldwide in June, totaling 10,900 units. In addition, sales of Cadillac’s CT6 models grew 40.4 percent for the month, while the Escalade rose 11.1 percent.

For the year, XT5 lead Cadillac sales with 65,250 units delivered, followed by the ATS with 34,277 units.

Cadillac continues to have the second-highest U.S. average transaction price among major luxury automotive brands, with a year to date average transaction price around $54,000.

“Cadillac continues to grow globally, despite the shift away from sedans in the U.S. market,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “The success of the XT5 and the increase in sales of the CT6 shows that we are attracting unique buyers to the brand, building momentum for our incredible product offensive beginning next year.”

Cadillac sales in key regions appear in the table below.

