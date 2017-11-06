Cadillac global sales rise 17.2 percent in October

Cadillac sold 33,092 units globally in October 2017, maintaining a 17-month run of consecutive growth. Year-to-date sales are up 49,192 units compared to October 2016, totaling 289,705 units.

“For the past 17 months, our global sales have continued to grow, further elevating our standing as a major luxury automaker,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “We are building a strong foundation for Cadillac’s long-term success and will continue to increase our momentum with the introduction of the XT4 crossover in 2018.”

China continues to be a strong performing market with sales up by 36.1 percent year over year. Canada, South Korea, Russia and Japan also saw significant growth, while the U.S. market performance remained stable compared to the previous year.

The XT5 luxury crossover remains the brand’s top-selling product with a total of 117,106 units delivered worldwide so far in 2017. Globally, sales of the ATS model grew 22.4 percent year over year. In the U.S., Cadillac’s SUV portfolio is up 8.8 percent for the year.

Average transaction prices continue to be the second-highest among major luxury automotive brands in the U.S. Through October, the brand’s average U.S. transaction price remained around $54,000.

Cadillac sales in key regions appear in the table below.

SALES BY REGION 17-October 16-October % Change YTD-17 YTD-16 % Change United States 13,931 13,948 (0.1) 127,777 133,234 (4.1) China* 17,018 12,502 36.1 141,643 89,530 58.2 ROW 2,143 1,786 19.9 20,285 17,749 14.3 Total` 33,092 28,236 17.2 289,705 240,513 20.5

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.