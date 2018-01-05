Cadillac global sales rise 15.5 percent in 2017

Cadillac recorded its second-highest sales mark in the brand’s 115-year history, delivering 356,467 vehicles worldwide in 2017 and resulting in a 15.5 percent sales increase year over year.

China continues to be a strong market for the brand, with sales up 50.8 percent year over year. Cadillac also achieved significant sales growth in most international markets, with export sales growing over 10 percent during 2017.

“The resurgence of the brand is underscored by our attaining the second-highest total sales figure in Cadillac’s 115-year history,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “Our objective of rapidly establishing a second volume hub for the brand to complement our U.S. operations has been attained, as our Chinese business grew exponentially, leaving us well-positioned for sustained growth going forward.”

The XT5 crossover remains the brand’s top-selling product, with a total of 143,905 units delivered worldwide in 2017. In Israel, the crossover ranks as the second-best-selling luxury vehicle in the market. Globally, sales of the ATS remain strong and are up 17.2 percent for the year.

Throughout 2017 U.S. average transaction prices maintained the upward trajectory initiated in the prior two years, remaining well above $54,000. Cadillac continues to have the second-highest average transaction prices among major luxury automotive brands in the U.S.

“In the U.S., our focus on high-quality business has seen overall revenue growth being supported through higher transaction prices, while Cadillac residual values continue to strengthen, leaving us well positioned for 2018 and beyond, in preparation of our new product offensive starting with introduction of the XT4 later this year,” added de Nysschen.

Cadillac sales in key regions appear in the table below.

SALES BY REGION 17-December 16-December % Change YTD-17 YTD-16 % Change United States 15,304 21,446 (28.6) 156,440 170,006 (8.0) China* 17,217 13,400 28.5 175,489 116,406 50.8 ROW 2,243 2,470 10.1 24,538 22,293 10.1 Total` 34,764 37,317 (6.8) 356,467 308,718 15.5

