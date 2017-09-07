Cadillac global sales rise 13.5 percent in August

Cadillac globally sold 32,084 units in August 2017, maintaining a 15-month run of consecutive growth. The brand is on pace to surpass last year’s total of 308,718 vehicles sold. Year-to-date, sales are up 39,354 units compared to August 2016, totaling 221,566 units.

“The transformation of Cadillac continues to accelerate with the globalization of our commercial footprint,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “The market share expansion in international markets and the escalation of transaction prices in the United States creates a strong foundation for sustainable growth.”

China sales were up by 51.4 percent, accompanied by significant gains in Canada, the Middle East, Israel and South Korea.

The XT5 luxury crossover continues to lead sales for the brand with 89,111 units delivered worldwide so far in 2017, and August was its second-best month in the U.S. with 7,236 units sold. Globally, sales of the ATS model grew 8.9 percent for the month, driven by market share gains in the U.S. and Canada, while XTS rose 9.8 percent for the month.

In August, the brand’s average U.S. transaction price remained around $54,000, maintaining the second-highest U.S. average transaction price among major luxury automotive brands.

Cadillac sales in key regions appear in the table below.

SALES BY REGION 17-August 16-August % Change YTD-17 YTD-16 % Change United States 15,016 16,346 (8.1) 98,316 103,918 (5.4) China* 15,014 9,914 51.4 107,377 64,489 66.5 ROW 2,054 1,996 2.9 15,873 13,805 14.98 Total 32,084 28,256 13.5 221,566 182,212 21.6

