Cadillac global sales up 3.7 percent in November

A resurgent Cadillac sold 32,016 units globally in November 2017, maintaining an 18-month run of consecutive growth. Year-to-date sales are up by 18.5 percent, totaling 321,721 units.

China continues to be a strong market, with sales up by 53.7 percent year over year. Canada, South Korea, the Middle East and Japan also saw sales increases in November.

The XT5 luxury crossover remains the brand’s top-selling product, with a total of 129,971 units delivered worldwide so far in 2017. Globally, sales of the ATS remain strong and are up 20.2 percent for the year.

In the U.S., the brand continues to focus on high-quality retail business, reducing exposure to fleet sales. The U.S. luxury car market continues to experience contraction in demand for sedans, but Cadillac has been able to partially offset this impact with strong sales of the XT5 and the iconic Escalade, resulting in 8.1 percent growth in SUV portfolio sales for the year.

In November, U.S. average transaction prices maintained the upward trajectory established over the past two years, remaining above $54,000. Cadillac continues to have the second-highest average transaction prices among major luxury automotive brands in the U.S.

“We have positioned ourselves to have a successful 2017 and are on track to have one of the best sales years in the history of Cadillac,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “Our SUV sales remain strong and we are seeing growth in the sedan segment, with both the ATS and CT6 performing well globally.”

Cadillac sales in key regions appear in the table below.

SALES BY REGION 17-November 16-November % Change YTD-17 YTD-16 % Change United States 13,359 15,326 (12.8) 141,136 148,560 (5.0) China* 16,629 13,476 23.4 158,272 103,006 53.7 ROW 2,028 2,086 2.8 22,313 19,835 12.5 Total` 32,016 30,888 3.7 321,721 271,401 18.5

