Cadillac delivers integrated experience for Apple users

Cadillac owners who use the myCadillac mobile app for iOS will now also be able to integrate with Apple Watch. The app will automatically appear and sync with Apple Watch, allowing owners quick access to commands including:

Vehicle locate1

Remote start and stop2

Lock and unlock doors

Activate and cancel horn and lights

Walking directions to vehicle

“The Apple Watch integration is another example of the seamless integration of technology Apple aficionados have come to expect from the Cadillac brand,” said John McFarland, director of Global Digital Experience.

For drivers, Apple CarPlay3 compatibility is standard on the full Cadillac lineup, offering quick access to phone contacts, messages, music and navigation. Wireless phone charging is also available on the full Cadillac lineup.

Passengers in the Escalade and CT6 can stream their favorite shows from devices such as Apple TV to the rear infotainment screens using the HDMI port and the vehicle’s built-in Wi-Fi connection.4 All Cadillac owners with an in-vehicle OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and active OnStar subscription have access to an Unlimited Data plan for $20 per month.5

Usage of the myCadillac app has increased nearly 50 percent in 2017. The mobile app became available in 2010, providing Cadillac owners unprecedented connectivity to their vehicles. Today it is available on every Cadillac vehicle model-year 2011 and newer. The myCadillac app will seamlessly integrate with Apple Watch running WatchOS 3.

1U.S. and Mexico only. Requires paid OnStar subscription.

2Requires factory-installed remote start.

3Apple CarPlay is provided by Apple and is subject to Apple’s terms and privacy policy.

4Available Wi-Fi requires active OnStar service and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T.

5Plus applicable taxes and fees. Plan provides access to AT&T wireless data services for your equipped vehicle for 30 days. Payments are non-refundable (subject to applicable law). After 22GB of data usage, AT&T may slow speeds. Visit onstar.com or att.com for plan details.

