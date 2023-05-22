Cadillac announces Escalade IQ: the first all-electric Escalade

The Cadillac Escalade IQ will be revealed later this year and promises the same commitment to craftsmanship, technology and performance that has helped the Escalade nameplate dominate the large luxury SUV segment for the last 20 years

The Cadillac Escalade IQ will be revealed later this year and promises the same commitment to craftsmanship, technology and performance that has helped the Escalade nameplate dominate the large luxury SUV segment for the last 20 years. The Escalade IQ will join the Lyriq and the upcoming Celestiq as Cadillac continues to build an all-electric portfolio.

The IQ naming strategy celebrates Cadillac introducing a different type of EV to the market — one that works in tandem with people’s daily lives and environments. The IQ designation is Cadillac’s EV nomenclature and first debuted on the LYRIQ.

SOURCE: Cadillac