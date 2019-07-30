Cabonline selects HERE as mapping and location services provider

Cabonline, a leading European technology platform for the transport industry, has selected HERE Technologies as its mapping and location services provider to support the company’s future growth.

Cabonline is the largest taxi company in the Nordics and its technology platform powers everything from booking to dispatch to payment for multiple owned and affiliated taxi brands across the region. These include Taxi Kurir, Norgetaxi, TOPCAB, Kovanen, Taxi Skåne, Taxi Väst, Umeå Taxi and Sverigetaxi.

Cabonline is now integrating the HERE Location Services suite into its platform, giving it access to accurate mapping, traffic information and routing algorithms.

Kristofer Signer, CTO, Cabonline, said: “With HERE Technologies as our location partner, we aim to further optimize the movement of each of our 5,700 cars as well as enhance customer experience. This is an important part of our work to shape an efficient and scalable technology platform that can support our continued growth.”

Supported by HERE Location Services, Cabonline targets several benefits, including:

More precise ETAs for customers and drivers, aided by HERE routing algorithms which draw on real-time, predictive and historical traffic data

More precise ride cost estimations for customers

Improved driver safety, aided by industry-leading map information that integrates data for taxi driving lanes, speed limits and electric vehicle charging points

Improved post-trip analytics

HERE is also well-placed to support Cabonline as it expands in on-demand transportation and logistics. This spring, Cabonline launched jip as a new brand in Trondheim, Norway, with a focus on attracting young professionals. The company also recently launched Reliver, a service for handling return goods that e-commerce customers order but do not want to keep, enabling transporters to move packages during times when cars are not highly utilized.

“World-class transportation requires a world-class mapping platform,” said Stefan Hansen, SVP and General Manager EMEAR at HERE Technologies. “Our visibility into live road conditions, advanced routing algorithms and other location tools enable us to support Cabonline in the effective planning and execution of its daily fleet operations. We look forward to collaborating with Cabonline through the next stage of its growth.”

