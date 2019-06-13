BYTON unveils a new look at its M-Byte Production interior design

Today, BYTON unveiled more details of the interior design for its first production model, the BYTON M-Byte.

This new glimpse into the M-Byte’s interior design reveals not only key hardware such as the wraparound dashboard, 7-inch Driver Tablet, physical buttons on the steering wheel, and the 8-inch BYTON Central Touchpad, but also the main user interface (UI) design style. These all further reinforce the futuristic and premium aesthetic of the BYTON M-Byte’s high-tech digital cockpit, along with BYTON’s core design concept of Digital Power.

At the same time, the interior’s sleek lines and ‘protective’ wraparound dashboard, with harmonious colors and trim, creates a comfortable and warm atmosphere similar to a high-end living room.

To shape the Next Generation Smart Device, the designers at BYTON are keen to grasp inspiration in today’s digital life and combine technology with art. At the same time, they have fully integrated the needs of final production from the beginning. On the BYTON M-Byte, 90 percent of the innovative design from the concept car was retained, including the iconic 48-inch Shared Experience Display, Smart Surfaces and the 12 degrees inward rotating front seats.

“BYTON has a well-developed global design team in both Germany and China, with top designers and specialists from 17 countries working together. The diverse cultural atmosphere of the team allows designers to fully interact with one another and understand the lifestyles, habits and needs of consumers from different countries. Together, BYTON designers are committed to create leading smart mobility for consumers around the world”, said Benoît Jacob, Senior Vice President of Design at BYTON.

SOURCE: Byton