BYD’s Stella Li highlights new models, European factory and innovation at IAA Mobility 2025

BYD used the IAA Mobility 2025 show in Munich to present new models, confirm the development of European production and showcase record-breaking innovation

BYD used the IAA Mobility 2025 show in Munich to present new models, confirm the development of European production and showcase record-breaking innovation.

Senior Vice President Stella Li said BYD is broadening its line-up with the launch of the Seal 6 DM-I Touring, the company’s first station wagon. The model combines long-range efficiency with practicality, offering more than 1,300 km of range. The Seal 6 DM-I can travel over 1,500 km through the BYD hybrid DM technologies.

Li confirmed the involvement in European market by highlighting the opening of a new factory in Hungary, that will begin production by the end of 2025. “This is real evidence of BYD staying in Europe,” she said. The company is working with hundreds of local suppliers to build a European supply chain. The first vehicle to be built in Hungary will be the Dolphin Surf, recently named World Urban Car of the Year.

She also announced fresh recognition for one of BYD’s most affordable models. The Dolphin Surf has been awarded the maximum five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP. “This rare achievement for a compact, accessible car shows our commitment to raising safety standards,” Stella Li added.

Eventually, BYD plans to roll out the Flash Charging network across Europe, targeting 200 to 300 installations by the second quarter of 2026.

According to Li, BYD’s technology requires only 50 to 100 kW of grid power, with integrated battery storage boosting the output to one megawatt. “This is the game-changer” in EV industry, she said.

Stella Li stressed that the solution will make high-speed charging more widely accessible and affordable.

SOURCE: GlobeNewswire