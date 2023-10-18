BYD’s Seal factory-fitted on premium tires from Continental

BYD is equipping its Seal from the factory with Continental’s SportContact 7 tires. The premium tire manufacturer has received approval for the high-performance version of the e-sedan in 19 inches for the Chinese market. For export, BYD trusts the EcoContact 6 Q as the factory fitment.
The SportContact 7 is a high-performance summer tire designed for powerful, sporty vehicles. With its very good handling characteristics and short braking distances, the tire impressed in numerous independent tire tests. The Continental developers focused on achieving the highest perfection in all performance criteria with a view to combining the most enjoyable driving experience possible with the very highest levels of safety and sustainability. Compared to the predecessor model, the SportContact 7 offers reduced wet braking distances by eight percent. In dry braking, the tire shortens the braking distance by six percent, whereas the tire’s mileage was extended by 17 percent. Wet and dry handling and grip also benefit from the tire’s new development.
The SportContact 7 also comes with ContiSilent technology for BYD’s all-electric Seal, which reduces the rolling noise – perceived as particularly annoying inside the passenger compartment – by as much as nine decibels. A special foam layer on the inside of the tire tread absorbs vibrations caused by the rolling of the tire even better while driving.
For the export of the Seal BYD trusts in EcoContact 6 Q tires as the factory fitment
For export, BYD is offering the Seal factory-fitted with the premium EcoContact 6 Q tires in size 19 inches. These are designed for particularly energy-saving and noise-optimized driving. E-vehicles benefit from this in particular. A special rubber compound that minimizes energy absorption while the vehicle is in motion and, in turn, reduces friction and rolling resistance has been developed for the EcoContact 6 Q. Continental’s developers have also improved the tire tread, helping to reduce rolling noise. In addition to short braking distances, the premium tire offers exceptional grip on dry and wet roads and excellent cornering stability even at high speeds.
For more than ten years now, Continental’s developers have been optimizing their tires to achieve ever lower rolling resistance, low rolling noise and long service lives – with zero compromise on safety. As a result, all tires developed by Continental not only fulfill the specific needs of electric vehicles but also help to reduce combustion engine emissions over the long term. This strategy is bearing fruit, because in 2022, nine of the ten most successful manufacturers of electric vehicles worldwide chose Continental as their original equipment manufacturer thanks to its technological expertise.
These tire lines and sizes are approved for the BYD Seal in numerous countries:
- SportContact 7, 235/45 R19 95Y (China only)
- SportContact 7 Silent, 235/45 R19 95Y (China only)
- EcoContact 6 Q, 235/45 R19 99V XL (worldwide)
SOURCE: Continental