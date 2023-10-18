BYD’s Seal factory-fitted on premium tires from Continental

BYD is equipping its Seal from the factory with Continental’s SportContact 7 tires. The premium tire manufacturer has received approval for the high-performance version of the e-sedan in 19 inches for the Chinese market. For export, BYD trusts the EcoContact 6 Q as the factory fitment.

The SportContact 7 is a high-performance summer tire designed for powerful, sporty vehicles. With its very good handling characteristics and short braking distances, the tire impressed in numerous independent tire tests. The Continental developers focused on achieving the highest perfection in all performance criteria with a view to combining the most enjoyable driving experience possible with the very highest levels of safety and sustainability. Compared to the predecessor model, the SportContact 7 offers reduced wet braking distances by eight percent. In dry braking, the tire shortens the braking distance by six percent, whereas the tire’s mileage was extended by 17 percent. Wet and dry handling and grip also benefit from the tire’s new development.

The SportContact 7 also comes with ContiSilent technology for BYD’s all-electric Seal, which reduces the rolling noise – perceived as particularly annoying inside the passenger compartment – by as much as nine decibels. A special foam layer on the inside of the tire tread absorbs vibrations caused by the rolling of the tire even better while driving.