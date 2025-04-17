BYD wins the “World Urban Car” award at the 2025 WCA

On 16 April 2025, the BYD Seagull/Dolphin Mini was awarded the title of 2025 World Urban Car in the 2025 World Car Awards held at the New York International Auto Show, surpassing 11 other elite contenders from across the globe

This is the first time that a Chinese automotive brand has won the World Car Awards, marking that BYD’s leading position in the global new energy vehicle industry has been again internationally recognized.

The BYD Seagull/Dolphin Mini embodies the Ocean Aesthetics design philosophy for a fresh and vibrant design. Along with its high safety standards and smart driving features, it consistently tops several major markets’ best-sellers list and also receives high international reputations. On this occasion, it has impressed 96 professional jurors worldwide with its groundbreaking design ethos, unrivaled urban mobility performance, and universal market appeal.

Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, commented: “We are incredibly proud and honored that the BYD Seagull/Dolphin Mini has been recognized as the World Urban Car in the prestigious World Car Awards. This achievement reflects our commitment to providing sustainable technologies and exceptional service to customers worldwide. At BYD, we are dedicated to accelerating green mobility and contributing to the global effort to ‘Cool the Earth by 1 °C’.”

Since making its global debut, BYD has consistently impressed the international community with its cutting-edge technology and robust brand presence. In 2024, the BYD DOLPHIN secured a place among the top three finalists for the “World Urban Car” award, while the BYD SEAL distinguished itself as one of the top three finalists in the prestigious “World Car of the Year” category. This remarkable feat not only solidified BYD’s reputation as a leader in automotive innovation but also made history as the first – and still sole – Chinese automaker to reach the top three in the overall World Car of the Year competition.

Looking ahead, BYD will remain committed to using technological innovation to satisfy people’s yearning for a better life, and striving to become a global sustainable development practitioner and leader.

