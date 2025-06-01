BYD voluntary announcement production and sales volume for May 2025

This announcement is made voluntarily by BYD Company Limited

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that the total production and sales volume of the Company for the month of May 2025 (Units):

Items Production volume Sales Volume May-25 May-24 Year-to-date Percentage May-25 May-24 Year-to-date Percentage May-25 May-24 Year on Year May-25 May-24 Year on Year New energy vehicle 349,824 344,008 1,791,967 1,290,362 38.9% 382,476 331,817 1,763,369 1,271,325 38.7% – Passenger vehicle 343,250 342,679 1,762,539 1,285,971 37.1% 376,930 330,488 1,735,643 1,266,934 37.0% – Battery electric vehicle 184,293 151,747 839,335 589,053 42.5% 204,369 146,395 816,497 580,974 40.5% – Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle 158,957 190,932 923,204 696,918 32.5% 172,561 184,093 919,146 685,960 34.0%

Items Production volume Sales Volume May-25 May-24 Year-to-date Percentage May-25 May-24 Year-to-date Percentage May-25 May-24 Year on Year May-25 May-24 Year on Year – Commercial vehicle 6,574 1,329 29,428 4,391 570.2% 5,546 1,329 27,726 4,391 531.4% – Bus 429 239 1,950 1,706 14.3% 429 239 1,950 1,706 14.3% – Others 6,145 1,090 27,478 2,685 923.4% 5,117 1,090 25,776 2,685 860.0% Total 349,824 344,008 1,791,967 1,290,362 38.9% 382,476 331,817 1,763,369 1,271,325 38.7%

Note:

The oversea sales volume of New Energy Vehicle achieved 89,047 units of the Company for the month of May 2025.

The installed capacity of NEV power battery and energy storage battery of the Company for the month of May 2025 was approximately 28.476

GWh. The cumulative installed capacity for the year 2025 was approximately 107.507 GWh.

Please note that the production and sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company’s auditors and may be

subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial results of the Company carefully

when it is published.

SOURCE: BYD