BYD voluntary announcement production and sales volume for May 2025

This announcement is made voluntarily by BYD Company Limited (the “Company”).
The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that the total production and sales volume of the Company for the month of May 2025 (Units):
|Items
|
Production volume
|Sales Volume
|
May-25
|May-24
|Year-to-date
|Percentage
|May-25
|May-24
|Year-to-date
|Percentage
|May-25
|May-24
|Year on Year
|May-25
|May-24
|Year on Year
|New energy vehicle
|
349,824
|344,008
|1,791,967
|1,290,362
|38.9%
|382,476
|331,817
|1,763,369
|1,271,325
|38.7%
|– Passenger vehicle
|
343,250
|342,679
|1,762,539
|1,285,971
|37.1%
|376,930
|330,488
|1,735,643
|1,266,934
|37.0%
|– Battery electric vehicle
|
184,293
|151,747
|839,335
|589,053
|42.5%
|204,369
|146,395
|816,497
|580,974
|40.5%
|– Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle
|158,957
|190,932
|923,204
|696,918
|32.5%
|172,561
|184,093
|919,146
|685,960
|34.0%
|Items
|
Production volume
|Sales Volume
|
May-25
|May-24
|Year-to-date
|Percentage
|May-25
|May-24
|Year-to-date
|Percentage
|May-25
|May-24
|Year on Year
|May-25
|May-24
|Year on Year
|– Commercial vehicle
|6,574
|1,329
|29,428
|4,391
|570.2%
|5,546
|1,329
|27,726
|4,391
|531.4%
|– Bus
|429
|239
|1,950
|1,706
|14.3%
|429
|239
|1,950
|1,706
|14.3%
|– Others
|6,145
|1,090
|27,478
|2,685
|923.4%
|5,117
|1,090
|25,776
|2,685
|860.0%
|Total
|349,824
|344,008
|1,791,967
|1,290,362
|38.9%
|382,476
|331,817
|1,763,369
|1,271,325
|38.7%
Note:
The oversea sales volume of New Energy Vehicle achieved 89,047 units of the Company for the month of May 2025.
The installed capacity of NEV power battery and energy storage battery of the Company for the month of May 2025 was approximately 28.476
GWh. The cumulative installed capacity for the year 2025 was approximately 107.507 GWh.
Please note that the production and sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company’s auditors and may be
subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the financial results of the Company carefully
when it is published.
