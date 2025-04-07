BYD UK sells more cars in Q1 2025 than whole of 2024

BYD sold 9,271 passengers cars in Q1 of 2025, compared to 8,787 in 2024

BYD has set a new sales record in the UK, selling 9,271 cars in Q1 alone. This achievement is not only BYD UK’s most successful quarter since the company introduced passenger cars in March 2023, but also means the company sold more cars in the most recent quarter than the whole of 2024 combined.

This impressive achievement has propelled BYD’s UK market share to 1.6%, from 0.45% in 2024. In March alone, total market share was 1.8% – in exactly two years since the company launched passenger cars in the UK.

The SEAL U DM-i and SEAL were the standout sales stars in Q1, with the former the best performing model in the PHEV segment and the latter the seventh best-selling model in the pure electric category. The company registered 3,975 SEAL U DM-i and 2,521 SEAL.

Steve Beattie, Sales and Marketing Director, BYD UK: “I am incredibly proud of our latest achievement in the UK; thanks to the tireless work of our team and retailer partners we have smashed yet another sales record. At BYD our mission is to bring high-tech and high-value cars to our customers, and it’s great to see this resonating with UK buyers. With the addition of SEALION 7, we are confident that more people will continue to choose BYD.”

The all-new BYD SEALION 7 joined the range in March and is already proving popular with customers. Based on BYD’s e-platform 3.0 and utilising the brand’s innovative Blade Battery, the SEALION 7 combines sporty performance, stylish SUV design, cutting-edge technology and a beautifully finishes, spacious cabin. With an all-electric range of up to 312 miles of range, the SEALION 7 further extends the reach of BYD in the UK car market.

While BYD passenger cars is relatively new to the UK, BYD has a long and successful history in the UK thanks to its commercial vehicle division. BYD introduced its first fully-electric buses on UK roads in 2014, and now has over 2,500 buses in operation in major cities across the country. Plus, since 2016, BYD has provided 1.8GWh of battery energy storage to the UK’s national grid.

SOURCE: BYD