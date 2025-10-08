BYD UK attends Everything Electric Farnborough

BYD UK attends UK’s largest electric vehicle event with its newest models: DOLPHIN SURF and ATTO 2

BYD, the world’s largest maker of new energy vehicles, has confirmed it will once again attend the UK’s largest electric vehicle event: Everything Electric. The company will attend the event in Farnborough, Hampshire with its full range of electric vehicles, with DOLPHIN SURF and ATTO 2 set to steal the show.

Visitors to Everything Electric will have the opportunity to experience the fully electri ATTO 2, DOLPHIN SURF, SEAL and SEALION 7 on the BYD stand, along with the chance to test drive its full range of electric cars. Additionally, showgoers can have a go at winning their own (cuddly) dolphin from an arcade-style grabbing machine or channel their best Taylor Swift impression with BYD’s built-in karaoke app.

Everything Electric follows hot on the heels of BYD UK’s best ever sales month, with over 11,000 cars sold in September, and the opening of its 100th retailer. This achievement means BYD’s year-to-date sales stand at over 35,000 – compared to just over 8,000 last year – and brings its total market share to 2.2%, in just over two years.

Additionally, BYD recently announced yet another significant milestone in the UK with the opening of a dedicated Battery Service Centre in Milton Keynes. The state-of-the-art facility will initially focus on electric bus batteries; with over 2,450 BYD buses already in operation nationwide, including 84% of the electric buses in service in London, this new centre will enhance aftersales services and support our customers across the country.

SOURCE: BYD UK