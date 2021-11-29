BYD secures landmark eBus order for Israel

BYD is awarded a substantial order to supply 100 new generation 12-metre eBuses to Egged, Israel’s primary public transport operator

BYD, the world’s leading eBus manufacturer, has been successful in winning the majority share of Israel’s largest ever electric bus tender. The substantial order for 100 new generation BYD 12-metre eBuses has been placed by Egged, Israel’s largest city and intercity public transport operator.

The order comes as part of Egged’s initiative to expand its fleet of zero-emissions buses with the support of Israel’s Public Transport Authority and the Ministry for Environmental Protection.

It is also the largest order for BYD eBuses in Israel to date. Egged has been a customer of BYD since 2017, and already has 24 BYD eBuses in its fleet currently operating in Haifa and Jerusalem. It is through Egged’s experience of operating BYD eBuses and the fleet’s proven reputation for performance, quality and reliability, that cemented the successful outcome of the tender for BYD.

The new eBuses, due for delivery before the end of 2022, will enhance those currently operating in the city of Haifa, and further strengthens Israel’s transition to emissions-free transportation for a cleaner and quieter environment.

Across Israel, there are currently 37 BYD electric buses in operation in the cities of Haifa, Jersualem, Tel Aviv, Modin and the Sharon area which combined, have covered 5 million electric kilometres, reducing over 5000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions.

Nir Landau, Director of Egged’s Procurement Division, said: “This is an important moment for the people of Israel and public transportation in our country. It is a clear signal of our commitment to transitioning to zero-emission transportation for a better environment for Israeli residents. We have great confidence in BYD’s pure-electric eBuses for providing our passengers with reliable, safe and comfortable transportation.”

The pure-electric eBuses on order for Israel are powered by the latest generation BYD Iron-Phosphate Battery technology with increased energy density for an even longer driving range, as well as an extended battery life. The 422 KWh battery delivers an impressive driving range of over 400km on a single charge under SORT conditions. Modern in styling, the eBus has been designed for high levels of passenger comfort, while also having a spacious and comfortable area for the driver too.

Isbrand Ho, Managing Director, BYD Europe B.V., said: “BYD is very honoured to be awarded the majority share of this historic eBus order for Israel which will support the country in its mission to roll out reliable, safe and practical electric-mobility solutions for zero-emissions public transport. Egged is a longstanding and valued customer of BYD with first-hand experience of operating our pure-electric eBuses. Egged has the reassurance that BYD eBuses perform very well, even in the heat and hilly terrain that is common to Haifa. We look forward to continuing our relationship by supplying Egged with our very latest new generation 12-metre eBuses providing a clean, quiet and comfortable public transport service for the people of Israel.”

SOURCE: BYD