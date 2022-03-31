BYD secures a third substantial eBus order from Nobina in Finland

BYD has been awarded another substantial eBus order from Nobina, the largest Public Transport Operator in the Nordic Region

BYD, the world’s leading NEV manufacturer, has recently been awarded another substantial order from Nobina in Finland for a total of 30 pure-electric buses. Nobina is the largest Public Transport Operator in the Nordic region, and this is the third significant order from Finland for zero-emission BYD eBuses.

Nobina’s latest order is divided equally between two size variants within the range of BYD eBuses. It comprises 15 units of 13-metre BYD low-entry eBuses with a further 15 units in BYD’s 15-metre low-entry option. It follows swiftly on from the previous 70-unit order placed last year by Nobina Finland. This most recent 30-unit order is scheduled for delivery to Helsinki at the end of 2022, ready for Nobina to enter the buses into daily service.

BYD and Nobina have a well-established commercial relationship, which started in 2015. Today, Nobina has around 300 BYD eBuses either in service, or on order in towns and cities across Sweden, Norway and Finland. In August 2021, BYD completed its delivery of 119 eBuses to Nobina for operation in Helsinki and Turku, which represented Finland’s largest ever eBus order. This was the precursor to a further order from Nobina Finland for 70 latest generation BYD eBuses in November, and subsequently, this most recent order for 30 units, all destined for Helsinki.

This latest order is a testament to the proven track record of the many BYD eBuses already in service for Nobina, a company that has a clearly defined strategy for sustainability in public transportation and renowned for its social and environmental ethics. The successful integration of BYD pure-electric buses into Nobina’s expanding eco-friendly fleet has led to these sizeable orders.

Powered by new generation BYD Iron-Phosphate Battery technology, which provides optimised battery life and ultra-safe performance, the 13-metre BYD low-entry eBuses and 15-metre BYD low-entry eBuses can offer an impressive single charge driving range of up to 300km and 400km respectively. BYD eBuses are equipped with a Battery Thermal Management System to enhance reliability in all extremes of climate, making them the ideal choice for Nordic operations. Stylish inside and out, BYD eBuses utilise new and improved interior and exterior materials to make the eBuses even more aesthetically-pleasing, while providing a comfortable, safe and eco-friendly environment for passengers.

BYD is renowned globally for its pioneering innovations in world-leading technology and integrated eco-solutions. BYD is committed to proactive collaborations to help like-minded partners adopt eMobility solutions to reduce the environmental impact of public travel.

More than 600 BYD eBuses are now in service, or on order, across Scandinavia, collectively covering 40 million kilometres, reducing CO2 emissions by over 44,000 tonnes.

Petri Auno, CEO of Nobina in Finland, said: “Nobina is committed to sustainable transportation. Together with our passengers and clients, we have a unique possibility to make a difference. We will commence operation of the BYD eBuses from our biggest depot in Espoo at the beginning of next year and continue to replenish our fleet with clean, zero-emissions solutions that are kind to the environment. Together with BYD, we keep the society moving every day, in a sustainable way.”

Isbrand Ho, General Manager, Commercial Vehicle Business Centre at BYD Europe, said: “BYD has a long and solid association with Nobina, and we are delighted to receive this third substantial order for our pure-electric eBuses for Finland. Our safe, non-polluting eBuses are also designed to make the passenger experience comfortable and practical for modern travel so that public transport, especially in cities, becomes even more appealing. BYD’s environmental beliefs and core values for sustainability are perfectly aligned with Nobina’s vision. This allows us to effectively support Nobina, and the whole of the Nordic region, in its fast-evolving transition to zero-emission transportation. We applaud Nobina, Finland and the whole of Scandinavia for its commitment to a sustainable, eco-friendly economy.”

SOURCE: BYD