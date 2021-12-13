BYD makes first ever delivery of eBuses to Bergkvarabuss in Sweden

The first 45 BYD eBuses, part of a larger order, have been delivered to Swedish Public Transport Operator, Bergkvarabuss

BYD, the world’s leading electric bus manufacturer, has embarked on its first ever delivery of eBuses on 12 December to the Public Transport Operator, Bergkvarabuss in Skåne, Sweden. It is the first time that pure-electric buses will be used for regional and long distance transportation in Sweden, making this debut delivery even more significant.

The initial delivery of 45 BYD eBuses marks the first phase of a substantial order for 79 units placed by Bergkvarabuss earlier this year. The order spans the spectrum of BYD pure-electric zero-emission buses, all featuring the very latest cutting edge technology from the world-renowned new energy vehicle experts.

Once in service, the BYD eBuses will be operated to connect six designated cities in the Swedish region of Skåne, including Ängelholm, Malmö, Trelleborg, Ystad, Simrishamn and Sjöbo. While the buses are new to Bergkvarabuss, BYD eBuses already enjoy popularity in the wider Nordic region, and in other parts of Sweden, where they are respected for their reliability, safety and performance, even in extreme cold temperatures. It further strengthens BYD’s position as a leading supplier of electric buses to the Nordic region, many of which are built in Europe at BYD’s production facility in Komárom, Hungary.

The first delivery to Bergkvarabuss includes four of BYD’s best-selling 12-metre eBuses, as well as brand new models to BYD’s electric bus range; 18 in the 13-metre category with a further 23 units of BYD 15-metre models.

All the pure-electric buses benefit from the latest generation BYD Iron-Phosphate Battery Technology. This improved battery density delivers impressively long driving ranges as proven under SORT Test conditions. BYD’s innovative battery thermal management system also provides enhanced battery life and optimises safety. Technical innovation from BYD extends further to the 6-in-1 controller, which integrates the vehicle’s primary electronic components.

The latest BYD 15-metre eBuses offers a single charge range of 400km under SORT test conditions. Both the BYD 13-metre and 15-metre are designed to impress on every level. From their sleek and stylish body contours, to the contemporary interior equipped with comfortable seating, ambient lighting and conveniently placed USB-charging points, they have been designed with the passenger experience in mind.

These benefits are also inherent to BYD’s popular 12-metre eBus, regarded as one of the best-selling models in BYD’s eBus range.The 12-metre option has recently been upgraded to include the very latest BYD technology for safety and performance as well as enhancements for passenger comfort. It offers a single charge driving range of 400km (SORT II test conditions).

Combined, these attributes make BYD eBuses a practical and viable proposition for many public transport operators as they phase in clean, quiet and efficient zero-emission vehicles into their bus fleets.

“As one of Sweden’s largest bus companies, it is important to us that we are involved and lead the development in the industry, which this demonstrates. Public transport in Sweden is an important player in addressing climate change within our society and I am proud that Bergkvarabuss is involved and contributes to this, by offering zero-emission transportation solutions to its passengers,” said Per Thorsell, CEO of Bergkvarabuss. He added: “The 100% electric vehicles from BYD enable safe, sustainable and comfortable regional bus transportation and we will be charging them using green electricity marked with the ‘Good Environmental Choice label’.”

Isbrand Ho, Managing Director, BYD Europe B.V., said: “We are delighted to make our first ever delivery to Bergkvarabuss, and proud that they will be the first electric buses to be used on regional routes in Sweden. The Nordic market sets an excellent example in embracing green transportation, and the fast growing presence of BYD zero-emission electric buses is making a positive contribution to this. We welcome Bergkvarabuss onboard as a new customer and look forward to supporting them with clean, reliable and safe solutions in electric buses both now, and in the future.”

SOURCE: BYD Europe