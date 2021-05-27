BYD lands major eBus order with Bergkvarabuss in Sweden

BYD, the world’s leading electric bus manufacturer, has won a major fleet order with Bergkvarabuss in Sweden – marking a notable new customer for BYD and the first time that BYD eBuses will be seen in service with the Skåne region public transport operator

A total of 79 pure-electric emissions-free eBuses will include 12-metre models and also BYD’s latest Class-II 13-metre and Class-II 15-metre models. A number of the vehicles will be built at BYD’s production facility in Komárom, Hungary.

BYD has been awarded this substantial new order following Bergkvarabuss’s own successful contract win to supply public transport services in the areas of Söderslätt, Österlen and Nordväst in southern Sweden on behalf of the regional public transport authority, Skånetrafiken. Vehicle deliveries are scheduled to commence at the end of this year.

The order follows a number of significant fleet orders and deliveries announced by BYD in recent weeks and months.

The Bergkvarabuss order further strengthens BYD’s position as the leading supplier of electric vehicles in Sweden and throughout the Nordic region. More than 250 BYD eBuses are now in service in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, collectively clocking-up 25 million kms and reducing CO 2 emissions by over 27,000-tonnes. A further 250 BYD eBuses are on order in the Nordic region.

BYD’s new 90-passenger low-entry 15-metre eBus model – 32 in total for Bergkvarabuss – offers a single-charge range of 400km (SORT-II) from its improved battery capacity. Bergkvarabuss has also ordered 43 of BYD’s latest low-entry 13-metre model. Both of these latest Class-II BYD models feature enhanced comfort and convenience for passengers, including under-seat lighting and additional USB-charging access points. The remaining four eBuses on the Bergkvarabuss order includes the latest version of BYD’s – and Europe’s – best-selling 12-metre model, featuring significant product upgrades which enhance productivity, safety and passenger experience.

Staffan Karlsson, COO at Bergkvarabuss, said, “We have been impressed by the latest bus models from BYD and the benefits they offer. We are looking forward to operating the buses in order to contribute to fossil-free public transport in the Skåne region.”

BYD Europe Managing Director, Isbrand Ho, added, “We are thrilled to have been awarded this very substantial order and we are proud to have Bergkvarabuss as our new customer in Sweden. This is the start of what I know will be a strong and successful partnership with one of the country’s principal bus operators,” he said. “We have a growing presence in Scandinavia and we’re cooperating to very positive effect with public transport operators throughout the region. The Nordic region is leading the way for electrification in Europe, with BYD’s presence now established right across Norway, Sweden and Finland, including the extremely cold far-north. I’m hugely encouraged that forward-thinking PTOs like Bergkvarabuss are looking to BYD first as their eMobility partner.”

SOURCE: BYD