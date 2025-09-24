BYD improves Assisted Driving system in response to Euro NCAP’s Atto 3 grading

BYD has responded to the ’Not Recommended’ grading which Euro NCAP gave to the Atto 3’s Assisted Driving system in 2024

BYD has responded to the ’Not Recommended’ grading which Euro NCAP gave to the Atto 3’s Assisted Driving system in 2024. Intelligent Cruise Control – BYD’s name for its Level 2 system – is now rated as Good for the latest vehicles, and earlier cars are improved.

In October 2024, Euro NCAP warned consumers that the Assisted Driving system of the 2022 model year Atto 3 had such serious shortcomings that the vehicle was given a ‘Not Recommended’ grading. During the assessment, safety experts found that the Atto 3’s Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control failed to respond appropriately when approaching other cars or motorcycles and failed to take proper action when the driver was unresponsive.

This resulted in the Atto 3 scoring only 55% in Assistance Competence and just 35% in Safety Backup. It was subsequently issued with the organisation’s first-ever ‘Not Recommended’ grading.

BYD has now acted to address these flaws. For the 2022 model-year Atto 3, BYD has rolled out an over-the-air software update. Once updated, these vehicles would achieve a ‘Moderate’ Assisted Driving grading from Euro NCAP, with a 60% score in Assistance Competence and 72% for Safety Backup. 2025 model-year cars get a whole new Assisted Driving system, which achieves a ‘Good’ grading from Euro NCAP, with 67% and 80% in Assistance Competence and Safety Backup.

Commenting on BYD’s changes:

Euro NCAP’s role is to evaluate the safety of vehicles on our roads and share our findings with both consumers and vehicle manufacturers. We are pleased that BYD has responded to our 2024 test results with a software update for existing models and a new, improved ‘Good’-achieving Assisted Driving system for the 2025 model year Atto 3. However, owners of pre-2025 Atto 3 models must ensure they install the latest software update to benefit from an improved Assisted Driving system. If they are unsure how to do this, they should contact their local BYD dealer for advice. — Richard Schram, Technical Director Euro NCAP

From 2026, Euro NCAP will introduce new Assisted Driving protocols and On-Road vehicle testing of these systems. This new innovative way of testing is designed to improve both the functionality of driver-assistance systems and overall user experience.

We recognise that when Assisted Driving systems are not properly designed or behave in an unpredictable manner, drivers will not use them, and any potential safety benefits are lost. By evolving our testing and scoring methods, we are pushing manufacturers to develop more sophisticated Assisted Driving systems, while ensuring the driver remains engaged in the driving role. As many car manufacturers provide their own characteristics and warning strategies in their Assisted Driving systems, Euro NCAP strongly recommends that car buyers perform extensive test drives with all systems on before purchasing a vehicle. — Richard Schram, Technical Director Euro NCAP

SOURCE: Euro NCAP