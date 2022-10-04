BYD enters major eMobility partnership with SIXT

BYD signs a long-term agreement with SIXT, a leading international provider of premium mobility services

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of New Energy Vehicles (NEV), has signed an agreement with the international renowned car rental company SIXT for the European market. It marks the beginning of a significant long-term partnership, galvanising a shared vision to help accelerate the adoption of electric mobility, with the first pure-electric BYD cars becoming available to SIXT customers in Q4 2022 this year.

The cooperation starts with an initial order from SIXT for several thousands of pure-electric BYD cars with the first deliveries in Q4 2022. It is anticipated that this preliminary order will be further supplemented by SIXT with an additional 100,000 BYD electric vehicles over the next six years. As the global leader of new energy vehicles, BYD is steadfast in its commitment to reducing carbon emissions, through technological innovation for a greener world. For over a decade, BYD Europe has led the way in zero-emission public transportation, and through this partnership with SIXT now brings its green solutions to the car rental market. BYD’s expertise and ethos supports SIXT’s sustainability strategy, with a goal to have between 70% and 90% of its fleet electrified by 2030.

Among the first SIXT customers to experience BYD cars this year will be those in Germany, France, the Netherlands and the UK. With almost 2,100 branches in more than 100 countries, SIXT is a leading international mobility provider with a range of premium services – from car rental, car sharing, ride hailing to car subscriptions.

SIXT will offer customers a range of high-tech BYD pure-electric cars starting with the BYD ATTO 3, an expressive and dynamic C-segment SUV built on BYD’s latest ePlatform 3.0. All models are well-suited to the expectations and needs of European customers, with a premium feel and extensive specifications.

For over two decades, BYD has pioneered power battery development, pivotal to its world-leading technology. This includes the groundbreaking Blade Battery developed for exceptional safety, durability and performance.

Beyond this, BYD’s expertise extends to energy management and charging infrastructure, placing it in the unique position to offer total solutions for eMobility. As the partnership with SIXT matures, both companies will explore additional co-operation opportunities for a sustainable future in different regions around the world.

Michael Shu, General Manager and Managing Director, BYD Europe and International Cooperation Division, says: “Cooperations are a core part of the BYD business strategy. We are delighted to start our cooperation with SIXT, the car rental company with the world’s fastest-growing brand value, and a very important key partner to BYD as we take our first steps into the rental market. Our shared vision allows us to build our green dreams together, initially starting in Europe. We aim to inspire SIXT customers with our latest products and innovations in EV technology. These are exciting times for BYD, as our market leading solutions provide greater access, and more options for electric mobility. We look forward to a long and flourishing partnership with SIXT.”

Vinzenz Pflanz, Chief Business Officer responsible for sales and vehicle purchase, Sixt SE, says: “SIXT offers easy-to-use, flexible, and limitless mobility to its customers every day. With over one million units produced from January to August 2022, BYD is the world’s largest vehicle manufacturer in the area of eMobility. The agreement with BYD is an important milestone to deliver on our promise of putting significantly more e-cars onto the street. We are very much looking forward to our cooperation with BYD.”

SOURCE: BYD