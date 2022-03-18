BYD eBus delivery to Anchersen A/S makes transportation in Copenhagen even cleaner, even greener

BYD has delivered 21 units of its new generation 13-metre low-entry eBuses to Danish Bus operator, Anchersen A/S in Copenhagen

BYD, the world’s leading NEV manufacturer, has fulfilled another substantial delivery of its zero-emission pure-electric buses to Denmark. A total of 21 new generation 13-metre BYD low-entry eBuses were recently handed over to the Danish bus operator, Anchersen A/S in Copenhagen.

It is the second sizeable delivery of BYD eBuses to Anchersen A/S. BYD has already supplied 28 12-metre pure-electric buses to Denmark and the relationship has continued to evolve. Anchersen A/S is firmly committed to providing green travel alternatives to reduce pollution for a better quality of life, while offering passengers using its services a higher level of service.

The 13-metre BYD low-entry eBuses in this most recent delivery have now entered commission for Movia, the public transport authority for the Greater Copenhagen area. They are operating on multiple Movia routes in Copenhagen and enhance the fleet of eco-friendly, zero-emission buses in service within the Danish capital. Anchersen A/S provides regular daily services for more than 15 Movia routes in Copenhagen, a city widely regarded as the ‘green capital of the world’ and a role model for Europe.

These clean electric buses all benefit from new generation BYD Iron-Phosphate Battery technology, providing a longer driving range, optimised battery life and ultra-safe performance, with a range of up to 300km.

Each of the smart new BYD eBus has capacity for 70 passengers, with comfort and safety being pivotal to the design. The reinforced internal structure and an intelligent warning system increases vehicle safety and stability, along with many other design features to enrich the passenger experience.

While safety and comfort are top priority for passengers and drivers, BYD eBuses also provide many benefits to transport operators. BYD incorporates its innovative ‘6 in 1’ controller, which integrates the entire ecosystem of the bus to improve reliability and provide greater operational efficiencies, leading to lower cost of ownership.

As these latest BYD eBuses come into service, citizens of Copenhagen, and visitors to the city, now have even more options for clean, zero-emission public transportation to help protect its many architectural and historical buildings, and natural places of beauty. As Denmark leads the ‘green economy’, its capital city, Copenhagen, has the ambition of becoming the first zero carbon-emission city in the world by 2025. Copenhagen has already embraced many sustainable initiatives that make it a frontrunner in the carbon neutral race.

More than 600 BYD eBuses are now in service or on order in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland collectively covering 40 million kilometres, reducing CO 2 emissions by over 44,000 tonnes.

Isbrand Ho, General Manager, Commercial Vehicle Business Centre at BYD Europe, said: “It is a pleasure to see more and more BYD eBuses operating in European cities, and we are proud to bring our world-leading expertise in batteries and integrated powertrain technology to Anchersen A/S, helping them to achieve their goals for sustainable transport and a green economy in Copenhagen. Our 13-metre BYD low-entry eBuses can also be used in conjunction with the fast-charging technology available at Anchersen’s electric bus depot, saving time and providing greater flexibility which will result in an even better travel experience for the people of Copenhagen.”

Poul Anchersen, CEO, Anchersen A/S, said “We have paid great attention to environmentally-friendly transportation for many years, and it is our suppliers’ innovation and support that helps us lead the green transformation in Copenhagen. The pure-electric buses ordered this time have already been put into daily service, and we promise to provide more innovative electric buses for Copenhagen over the next 12 years. It is our aim to continuously improve the travel experience and quality of life for Copenhagen residents.”

SOURCE: BYD