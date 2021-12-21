BYD delivers 1000th pure-electric Tang SUV in Norway

The 1000th pure-electric BYD Tang SUV is delivered to a customer in Norway

The successful launch of BYD’s pure-electric Tang SUV in Norway has prompted high volumes of customer demand for the first 1000 vehicles to be delivered in the country. The recent arrival of these eco-friendly SUVs in Norway has led swiftly to the 1000th customer proudly taking delivery of their brand new BYD Tang via BYD’s Norwegian distributor, RSA.

The pure-electric all-wheel-drive BYD Tang SUV is gaining widespread recognition in Norway with positive feedback from customers, and the motoring industry alike. The family-sized, zero-emission SUV encapsulates the perfect blend of space, performance, design and driving range.

While the spacious seven-seater BYD Tang SUV is especially appealing to families, its versatility and stylish design, is also garnering strong interest from different types of consumers. Being an all-wheel-drive vehicle, the Tang is ideal for those looking for a more adventurous drive; a perfect solution for Norway’s mountainous terrain and winter conditions. Designed by Wolfgang Egger, the BYD Tang combines sleek and sporty lines with the very latest vehicle technology. Competitively priced within its category, the BYD Tang is fast establishing its position in Norway as an all-round value for money pure-electric SUV.

Pivotal to the success of the Tang is BYD’s 26 years of experience in pioneering battery research and development. The Tang is equipped with BYD’s revolutionary 86.4kWh ultra-safe Blade Battery which powers the car from 0-100km/h in just 4.6 seconds and provides an unparalleled driving range of 528km (WLTP City) and 400km (WLTP combined). It also benefits from impressively fast charging from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes using a DC power output of 110kW.

Frank Dunvold, CEO of RSA, said: “We have enjoyed fantastic demand for the BYD Tang in just a few months since its launch, and we see this escalating at pace in 2022. The people of Norway are very environmentally conscious, and the pure-electric zero-emission Tang SUV is the perfect fit. It is stylish, comfortable and offers great driving performance, while being practical too. We don’t see demand slowing down and we are fortunate to have good levels of supply coming through, which means customers are not having to wait for extended periods of time for delivery.”

Globally, BYD has enjoyed a record-breaking November for sales across the range of its pure-electric NEV passenger cars, reinforcing its longstanding position as the world’s leading New Energy Vehicle manufacturer. It follows a period of nine consecutive months of sales growth for BYD. By the end of November, the cumulative annual sales of BYD NEV passenger vehicles topped 500,922 units, underscoring its leadership in the global NEV sector.

Michael Shu, Managing Director, BYD Europe, said: “We are delighted with the positive customer reaction to the Tang, our very first electric passenger car sold in Norway. We always listen to customers and the feedback has been superb. Our goal is to continually exceed customer expectations, so we are truly motivated and inspired by the results achieved in the first four months of sale. The Tang features BYD’s very latest innovation in ultrasafe, high-performance battery technology stemming from our long-established world-leading expertise in this field. Our Blade Battery is a real game-changer for the industry and this, along with the use of BYD’s highly advanced integrated electronic technology, makes the Tang stand out in the pure-electric SUV market.”

The BYD Tang is available to order through 43 RSA dealerships located in key cities across Norway, providing sales, aftersales, parts and service support to BYD Tang customers throughout the country. The pure-electric BYD Tang SUV is priced at 599,900 NOK.

