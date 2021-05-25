BYD deliveries start ahead of schedule in Spain’s largest ever eBus order

The Municipal Transport Company of Madrid, EMT Madrid has today taken the delivery of the 30 eBuses from BYD, ahead of the programmed hand-over schedule in Spain’s largest-ever single order for electric buses

The upshift in the delivery schedule is even more impressive given the many and varied restrictions on travel, shipping and other logistical complications brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30 vehicles were handed-over yesterday to the EMT Madrid at the company’s Operations Center in Carabanchel, represented by Mr Borja Carabante, President of EMT Madrid and Environment and Transport Councillor of Madrid; alongside Mr Carlos Sierra, Director of Transportation Services of EMT Madrid; and Mr Alfonso Sánchez, Managing Director of EMT Madrid.

The hand-over follows an initial 15 BYD 12-metre eBuses delivered to EMT Madrid in May, 2020 – the first time BYD had supplied vehicles into the Spanish capital. Since entering service, EMT Madrid’s 15-strong BYD eBus fleet has topped over 300,000 km, reducing CO 2 emissions approximately by 300,000 kg.

With this year’s new intake of 30 vehicles are complete, a total of 45 BYD eBuses will be in operation for EMT Madrid – one of Spain’s largest Public Transport Operators with a fleet of approximately 2,000 vehicles running on a network comprising 218 routes. The BYD fleet is replacing the Madrid-based company’s ageing diesel-powered buses, at the same time significantly contributing towards a cleaner environment in the city.

BYD’s 12-metre eBus remains the company’s best-selling model in Europe with over 700 units now in operation right across the region, proving their operational productivity and reliability both in the hot, arid conditions of the Iberian Peninsula, and also the extreme cold of northern Scandinavia. As well as reliability, EMT Madrid has been equally impressed with the BYD 12-metre model’s range capability, competitive maintenance costs and manufacturer’s guarantee, thus prompting the repeat order.

“The commissioning of these BYD electric buses sees significant progress towards our key objective in Madrid: the elimination of the diesel-powered fleet by 2023, with 100% of our vehicles running cleanly and within the framework of the current Environmental Sustainability Strategy ‘Madrid 360’”, said Carlos Sierra, Director of Transportation Services of EMT Madrid.

“We’re delighted to have been able to bring forward our delivery schedule for EMT Madrid,” said BYD Iberia eBus Sales Director, Joaquín Bellido, “our ultra-efficient production techniques and great cooperation within our supply-chain has allowed us to exceed customer expectations. It is very encouraging to see major PTOs such as EMT Madrid making a determined effort to switch over to an eMobility solution, and I’m very proud that BYD is on the journey, too,” he said, “and also that BYD is at the forefront of the development of New Energy solutions and helping to deliver sustainable public transport infrastructures right across Europe.”

SOURCE: BYD