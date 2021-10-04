BYD debuts its pure-electric trucks and van in Greece at Cargo Truck & Van Expo 2021

BYD exhibits its pure-electric eTrucks and eVan for the first time at Cargo Truck & Van Expo 2021 in Athens, Greece (2 – 4 October 2021)

BYD, the world’s leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, showcases some of its latest innovations in pure-electric eTrucks and eVans at Cargo Truck & Van Expo 2021 in Athens, in conjunction with its dealer for Greece, Petros Petropoulos. This is the first time that BYD exhibits its eTrucks and eVans to customers in Greece, which can be viewed at booths D18 and E17 in Hall 3.

At this established event in the European supply chain and logistics calendar, BYD makes its debut with two of its popular zero-emissions commercial transportation vehicles within its range of pure-electric trucks and vans. ‘Carrying a Better Future’ is the core message that will be promoted at the exhibition, demonstrating BYD’s commitment to clean, safe and quiet transportation.

With 26 years’ experience in pioneering battery research, development and production, BYD has exceptional expertise in electric vehicle technology and operations. BYD provides more ‘pure-electric’ solutions than any other electric vehicle manufacturer in the world and is a leading supplier of electric buses across Europe. BYD is present in more than 300 cities across 50 countries and regions. Two thousand eBuses deployed in Europe have collectively driven over 135 million electric kilometres, which is the equivalent to a reduction of 145,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Significantly, BYD is the first, and only automotive manufacturer to produce its own powertrain system, battery, motors and motor control system, as part of integrated technology that increases reliability and ease of use. BYD’s eTruck and eVan range have the added benefit of low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared with traditional trucks, which is an important consideration for transport operators looking to increase efficiencies.

As BYD’s newly appointed dealer for electric commercial vehicles in Greece, Petros Petropoulos, is actively representing the BYD brand at the event. Petros Petropoulos, a name that has been associated with the automotive industry for 99 years, is now providing sales and after-sales services to customers throughout Greece. The partnership with Petros Petropoulos underpins BYD’s commitment to expanding sustainable emission-free transport in Greece.

ETM6 Cargo Truck – offers the longest driving range of its class in the market

The versatile ETM6 Cargo Truck, complete with its multipurpose platform designed chassis is ideal for many different applications, making it a practical and viable new energy solution for a variety of commercial transportation requirements. It is especially suited to warehouse and logistics companies, that operate in cities or other busy urban areas, whether transporting freight on short or longer journeys. It has been stylishly designed by world renowned vehicle designer, Wolfgang Egger.

Emissions free, the ETM6 is also quiet, allowing for unobtrusive night-time distribution in urban areas. It offers the longest driving range of its class in the market, up to 200km even with a full load, and can be rapidly charged in just one hour from State of Charge (SOC) 20%-100% using a 120kW DC charger with CCS2 port.

The driver experience has been considered in detail. A spacious cabin, equipped with two ergonomically designed heated seats, complete with armrests provides high levels of driver comfort. The ETM6 has a modern dashboard as well as a 10.1inch LED touchscreen. Other features include a multifunctional steering wheel, electric power-assisted steering, push to start lever, electric parking brake and gear shift knob. Combined, these provide a turnkey solution for ease and efficiency of driver operations.

Safety is a key part of the design. The ETM6 comes with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that includes Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Omni-directional (360 degree) Vision and Adaptive Cruise Control.

ETP3 Panel Van – Compact, yet spacious and very nimble

BYD also exhibits the ETP3 Panel Van designed for ease of manoeuvrability in urban distribution environments. The agile ETP3 eVan is the smallest model in BYD’s eTruck collection. While being compact, it does not compromise on storage space with a generous load capacity of 780kg. The pure-electric panel van provides a raft of benefits to make urban distribution more practical and efficient, while offering high levels of comfort and performance. It has a long driving range with fast charging available for optimum productivity.

The ETP3 eVan is powered by a combination of BYD’s long life 44.9kWh battery and a 35kW rated electric motor. The powertrain offers a maximum power of 100kW and 180Nm of torque, with a top speed of 100 km/h. ETP3 has a driving range of 275km (City) or 233km (Combined) and can be charged from SOC 20%-100% in just 30 minutes with a 50kW DC charging unit. This makes charging a fast and efficient process.

Loading is via two sliding doors on the side, or the traditional tailgate at the rear. An anti-slip and wear resistant floor, along with side protectors, helps to safeguard cargo while in transit.

Mahmut Mobassit, eTruck Director, BYD Europe, says: “We are excited to be making our first appearance at Cargo Truck & Van Expo and having the opportunity to showcase our innovations in pure-electric commercial transportation to the Greek market. Through BYD’s pioneering, proven battery technology and experience in vehicle manufacture, we now offer carriers in Greece a range of zero-emissions new energy solutions that are practical and kind to the environment.”

Adding to this, Petros Plakakis, Business Unit Manager at Petros Petropoulos says: “We are extremely proud to be representing BYD in Greece. BYD is the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, and this gives us great confidence in the innovative products that we can now supply to the Greek commercial market. From our headquarters in Athens and our network across the country, we are pleased to offer a comprehensive sales and aftersales service to customers throughout Greece.”

BYD, in partnership with Petro Petropoulos, is now perfectly poised to offer state-of-the-art electric commercial vehicles to customers throughout Greece, with orders already being taken for early 2022 delivery.

