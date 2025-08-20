BYD confirms UK pricing and specification for all-new ATTO 2

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new-energy vehicles, has announced prices for its most accessible SUV yet: the ATTO 2

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new-energy vehicles, has announced prices for its most accessible SUV yet: the ATTO 2. Available in two trim levels – Boost and Comfort – prices start from £30,850 on-the-road for Boost, while Comfort starts at £34,950 on-the-road.

The ATTO 2 is a smart and agile urban electric car, with no compromise on comfort and ‘big-car’ features.

Blended with its compact dimensions, the ATTO 2 comes highly equipped as standard, with items such as 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen; wireless smartphone charging; high-tech audio system with eight speakers; ‘Hi BYD’ intelligent voice control; and vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, which enables owners to power external devices such as a coffee machine or lawnmower.

Boost models feature a 51.1kWh battery which can deliver up to 214 miles of range (combined), rising to 302 miles for city driving. It is fitted with an 82kW DC on-board charger which means it can charge from 30 to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Comfort models benefit from a larger 64.8kWh battery which can deliver up to 261 miles of range. A 155kW on-board DC charger is fitted as standard, allowing the ATTO 2 to charge in as little as 21 minutes from 30 to 80%.

The ATTO 2 also features BYD’s innovative Blade Battery which is designed to deliver class-leading safety, durability and performance. And, for the first time on a compact BYD, ATTO 2 showcases cell-to-body (CTB) technology. CTB integrates the battery completely into the vehicle chassis, with the top cover of the pack acting as the floor for the passenger compartment. The CTB layout, which is unique to BYD and a first in the compact SUV segment, delivers improved packaging and exceptional levels of body rigidity.

For more information on the ATTO 2, customers can visit https://www.byd.com/uk/configurator/atto-2. It’s available to order now, with first deliveries due from September onwards (Comfort will arrive later in 2025).

Main specifications

BYD ATTO 2 Items Boost Comfort Dimensions (L/W/H, mm) 4,310/1,830/1,675 Kerbweight (kg) 1,590 1,680 Wheelbase (mm) 2,620 Drive type FWD Motor power (kW) 130 150 Motor torque (Nm) 290 310 0-62 mph acceleration time (s) 7.9 Top speed (mph) 99 Wheel size (inch) 17 Electric range – WLTP Combined (m) 214 261 Electric range – WLTP City (m) 302 TBC Trunk volume (L, rear seats up/down) 400/1,340 Seating capacity (occupants) 5 Battery type BYD Blade Battery (LFP) with

Cell-to-Body (CTB) technology Rated capacity (kWh) 51.1 64.8 Charging power – DC 82 155 Charging power – AC Up to 11kW AC (3 phase) DC charging time (30-80%, min) DC charging time (10-80%, min) 30 38 21 25 AC charging time

(11kW 3-phase, 0-100%) 5hr 42 mins 7hr 12 mins Heat Pump Standard V2L function Standard

SOURCE: BYD