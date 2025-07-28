BYD celebrates 13 millionth new energy vehicle

BYD, the world’s leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, has officially become the first car manufacturer globally to reach the production milestone of 13 million NEVs

BYD, the world’s leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, has officially become the first car manufacturer globally to reach the production milestone of 13 million NEVs. The historic vehicle – a YANGWANG U7 – rolled off the production line on 21 July, symbolising not only a remarkable achievement for BYD but also a significant milestone in the history of global NEV development.

The commitment of BYD to switch its entire model strategy across multiple brands to solely electrified powertrains (New Energy Vehicles are defined as pure electric or Super Hybrid with DM Technology) continues to resonate with ever-increasing numbers of consumers seeking greener technologies worldwide. As a result, the step from 10 million NEVs to 13 million NEVs took around eight months. For context, it took BYD 13 years to build its first million NEVs.

In the first half of 2025, BYD sold a total of 2,145,954 new energy passenger vehicles globally, further cementing its position as the world’s top-selling NEV brand. Of these, 470,086 passenger vehicles and pick-up trucks were sold in overseas markets, with year-on-year growth of 128.5% demonstrating BYD’s growing international footprint.

The model that rolled off the production line to create the 13 millionth NEV milestone, the YANGWANG U7, is now being delivered to customers across China. The U7 is equipped with groundbreaking technologies including the DiSus-Z (Yunnian-Z) intelligent body control system, the e⁴ platform, a horizontally opposed motor, and rear-wheel steering. These advanced features deliver exceptional performance, outstanding vehicle stability, ultra-responsive handling, and superior safety, offering drivers a new level of driving control and comfort.

YANGWANG is BYD’s high-end luxury sub-brand, and it continues to make progress in its market segments. Since its launch, YANGWANG has attracted strong attention from media and customers alike, and its cumulative deliveries have now surpassed 10,000 units.

Founded in 1995, BYD (Build Your Dreams) is the only NEV producer to have developed its own power systems, power batteries, automotive semiconductors, motors and motor controller systems. BYD recently became the first auto maker in the world to reach the production milestone of 13 million NEVs – a groundbreaking figure that is testament to the company’s steadfast commitment to sustainable development. As the global green tech leader, BYD employs over 120,000 engineers and technicians, and it applies for more than 40 new patents every working day.

BYD introduced the game-changing Blade Battery in 2020. The flat, rectangular design of the Blade Battery ensures better cooling and preheating, and the fully cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry successfully passed a puncture test designed to simulate internal short circuits caused by sharp objects penetrating the battery during a severe traffic accident. During the test, the battery’s temperature ranged from 30-60 °C, and no smoke or flames were emitted. Blade Batteries can also withstand more than 5,000 charge and discharge cycles.

