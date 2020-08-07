BYD begins landmark eBus fleet delivery to Germany’s BOGESTRA

BOGESTRA (Bochum-Gelsenkirchener Straßenbahnen) and HCR (Straßenbahn Herne-Castrop-Rauxel), two of Germany’s leading Public Transport Operators (PTOs), have taken delivery of the first vehicle in a joint fleet order for 22 eBuses from BYD – the world’s leading eBus manufacturer. The handover brings about a landmark moment for BYD as it begins fleet deliveries to a public transport provider in Germany for the first time.

Despite the recent COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, deliveries remain on schedule for completion in October 2020. As a producer of face-masks and hygiene products following the coronavirus outbreak, BYD is also donating a consignment of face-masks to be used by BOGESTRA’s and HCR’s passengers, as part of the PTOs’ hygiene regulations. BYD continues its commitment to producing PPE equipment and to contribute for the safety of public transport across Europe.

At concurrent handover events today, Germany’s first ever BYD eBus will be presented in Gelsenkirchen to the Mayor of the city, Frank Baranowski, before a subsequent handover is made later in the day to the city Mayor of Bochum, Thomas Eiskirch. BOGESTRA’s CEO, Jörg Filter will also be in attendance alongside BYD Europe Bus Deputy Sales Director, Patrick Oosterveld.

The new pure-electric, emissions-free 12-metre BYD eBus fleet will go into service in the Germany state of North Rhine-Westphalia, on route 380 in Gelsenkirchen and route 354 in Bochum. BYD’s 12-metre single-deck eBus delivers a total carrying capacity of 80 passengers and boasts a single charge range of over 200km. With 22 representing a significant number of vehicles, the BYD eBus fleet is expected to make a substantial contribution to improving air quality in the densely populated area of Gelsenkirchen, Bochum and Herne.

Gelsenkirchen’s mayor, Frank Baranowski, does the math: “With these efforts to keep the air clean, BOGESTRA will then operate around ten percent of its bus fleet purely electrically, making it number one in the Ruhr area. And that is an important contribution to our climate protection activities in the city.”

Echoing these points, Bochum’s mayor, Thomas Eiskirch, added: “Being able to drive from Weitmar to Riemke in the near future without emissions and with low noise is an important step towards greater climate protection on the ground. It shows that BOGESTRA is keeping its promises and I am pleased that more eBuses will be used soon.”

BOGESTRA board member Jörg Filter confirms: “BOGESTRA is an important player in the area of sustainability. We take responsibility for the environment and climate protection very seriously and we are making an important contribution to the quality of life in Bochum and Gelsenkirchen.”

Patrick Oosterveld, Bus Deputy Sales Director at BYD Europe, said, “We are delighted to be entering the German market. 22 vehicles is a major acquisition for BOGESTRA and HCR, and it shows a significant commitment to BYD. We are very pleased too, to have returned this commitment by meeting the planned delivery schedule, even despite restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak. BYD continues to develop advanced technologies to produce a safe, reliable and emissions-free transport solution for Local Authorities and Public Transport Operators,” he said, “and to help create a more sustainable future for everyone.”

SOURCE: BYD