BYD Awarded 64-unit eBus Order from Nobina in Norway

A substantial order for 64 BYD eBuses has been placed by Nobina Fleet Norge AS in Norway

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles and power batteries, has been awarded a substantial order for electric buses from public transport operator, Nobina in Norway. The order, placed by Nobina Fleet Norge AS, is for a total of 64 BYD eBuses, with delivery to Norway in Q2 2023.

This latest order is for 40 units of 12-metre low-floor BYD eBuses and 24 units of 15-metre low-entry BYD eBuses. When delivered next year, they will go into service on Nobina operated routes in the region of Nedre Glomma.

Both the 12-metre low-floor and 15-metre low-entry BYD eBuses on route to Nobina in Norway benefit from BYD Iron-Phosphate Battery technology developed for optimised safety, enhanced performance and a longer driving range. Another key advantage inherent to these eBuses, is BYD’s unique 6-in-1 controller integrating the entire ecosystem of the bus for improved reliability and higher levels of operational efficiencies. Further efficiencies are supported by BYD’s Battery Thermal Management System enhancing reliability in extreme climates, making BYD eBuses a practical option for Norway’s varying weather conditions.

The 12-metre BYD low-floor eBuses offer an impressive range of up to 450 km on a single charge, with the larger 15-metre low-entry BYD eBuses also demonstrating a similar range performance of 400 km on a single charge, making them operationally efficient for public transport operators.

Nobina has over 300 BYD pure-electric buses in service in its fleets, or on order, operating in towns and cities across Sweden, Norway and Finland. Its commercial relationship with BYD continues to flourish as Nobina’s fleets effective transition to zero-emission electrification. Positive customer experiences have been influential in driving repeat orders for BYD pure-electric buses. Currently, there are more than 650 BYD eBuses in service, or on order, across the Nordics, collectively covering 55 million kilometres, reducing CO 2 emissions by over 59,000 tonnes.

Edison Yin, BYD Regional Manager Nordics, said: “We are delighted to have developed such a solid relationship with Nobina in Norway, substantiated by this latest eBus order. We expect to introduce even more non-polluting BYD eBuses to Norway providing clean, zero-emission local public transportation. BYD’s dedication to environmental protection and core values for sustainability are perfectly aligned with Nobina’s vision for a greener, cleaner future. We are confident that we can work together to progress electrification and decarbonisation in the Nordics.”

Jens Råsten, Fleet Manager at Nobina Group, said: “We continue to grow our eBus business in the Nordic region, as this order for Norway demonstrates. We are happy with BYD who has proven to be a reliable partner.”

SOURCE: BYD