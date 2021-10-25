BYD appoints Bluekens EV as the first dealer for eTrucks sales and aftersales services in the Netherlands

In a move that highlights its commitment to sustainable emission-free transport in Europe, BYD has appointed Bluekens EV B.V. as the first dealer in sales and aftersales services in the Netherlands for its range of pure-electric eTrucks and eVans up to 12 tonnes

In a move that highlights its commitment to sustainable emission-free transport in Europe, BYD has appointed Bluekens EV B.V. as the first dealer in sales and aftersales services in the Netherlands for its range of pure-electric eTrucks and eVans up to 12 tonnes.

Bluekens EV is part of the long-established Bluekens Group, a well-known dealer of other OEM truck brands with an extensive service network across the Netherlands. Family-owned Bluekens can trace its roots back to 1823 and has been successful in truck sales and aftersales services since the 1950s. Bluekens EV will be responsible for bringing a 360-degree approach to BYD’s truck sales and aftersales operations, providing added-value services such as charging solutions, fleet management, and complete leasing solutions to the customers in the West, South-Central, South-West, and centre of the Netherlands.

More than any other electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, BYD is able to provide a ‘pure-electric’ solution. BYD has 26 years of experience in battery research and development, production, and application, giving it a complete understanding of electric vehicle technology and operations.

BYD is a leading supplier of electric buses across Europe with over 2,000 eBuses delivered or on order. Additionally, BYD electric forklifts range can be found in over 11 countries in 50 specialist dealers which assures a comprehensive after-sales service.

“BYD is a valuable addition to the Dutch market in many ways,” says Gert-Jan Jonker, General Manager of Bluekens EV. “The distinctive vans and trucks, for example the 7.5 tonne BYD ETM6, are especially efficient for the activities of retailers, post and parcel companies and logistic service providers. BYD’s battery technology has proven itself already over the past years. We are proud to be the first partner of BYD eTrucks in the Netherlands.”

Isbrand Ho, Managing Director of BYD Europe, commented: “We are delighted to start our co-operation with Bluekens EV for the sales and aftersales services of BYD eTrucks and eVans in the Netherlands. We believe BYD’s innovative EV technology paired with Bluekens’ considerable experience and service coverage will provide a compelling offering to our Dutch customers. We were attracted to Bluekens EV’s longstanding experience in aftersales and technical capabilities. We will be working with them towards achieving our joint goal of ensuring customer satisfaction through excellent aftersales services, and we look forward to growing the market for zero-emission eTrucks in the country.”

With fast charging, long ranges, and a low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), BYD’s vans and trucks are a result of its innovative, technology-based development concept. BYD has successfully built a world-class platform for technological innovation, and its range of vans and trucks benefit greatly from its proven, patented BYD Iron-Phosphate battery technology. BYD’s electric vans and trucks are already hard at work elsewhere around the world, with customers such as Budweiser in China and Anheuser-Busch in the US praising the vehicle’s drivability, practicality and reliability. In the Netherlands, Top Delivery Services (TDS) and HAVI Logistics are the first strategic customers who have recently started to drive BYD ETM6 eTrucks.

Bluekens Group and BYD started working together in 2007 for BYD’s market-leading range of eBuses. The appointment of Bluekens EV as a BYD truck and van sales and service partner is based on proven synergies and shared values.

Together, BYD and Bluekens EV are committed to increasing the number of electric vans and trucks on Dutch roads, providing clean, quiet, safe, and efficient operations for businesses of all sizes.

SOURCE: BYD