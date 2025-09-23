By the end of August 2025, Stellantis surpasses 1,650,000 registrations in EU30 YTD, continuing to grow in the strategic hybrid vehicle segment

With over 1,651,000 registrations[1] year-to-date, Stellantis confirms its #2 position in the EU30 passenger car market, holding a 16.7% market share

year-to-date, Stellantis confirms its #2 position in the EU30 passenger car market, holding a 16.7% market share. August marks a significant leap forward in the strategic hybrid* segment, with a 4.9pp increase compared to the same month last year. After the first eight months of 2025, Stellantis leads the segment with a 15.6% share (+4.1pp).

In the HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicles) segment, Stellantis is the market leader both in August and YTD, with a share exceeding 18%. Notably, Peugeot recorded the strongest growth, climbing 7 positions in the rankings year-over-year.

Stellantis Pro One also leads the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market both in August and YTD, with a 29.5% YTD share, despite a sharp decline of 10% in the overall LCV market. Stellantis Pro One is also the European leader in the BEV LCV segment and ranks #1 in 7 out of G10** countries.

In France, Stellantis leads the market in August and YTD with a 29.5% share, topping all segments—passenger cars, LCVs, and BEVs. Three Stellantis passenger cars are among the Top 5 best-sellers (PEUGEOT 208 #2, Citroën C3 #4, PEUGEOT 2008 #5), and two among the Top 5 BEVs (Citroën ë-C3 #2, PEUGEOT e-208 #5). Alfa Romeo grows 55% in the premium segment.

In Italy, Stellantis is also #1 with a 29.8% share. FIAT remains the top-selling brand, with the Panda Hybrid leading the market. The Jeep® Avenger is the best-selling SUV in both August and YTD, while the FIAT Grande Panda tops the B-BEV segment in August.

In Portugal, Stellantis leads the market across all segments, with BEV sales up 29% in August.

In Spain, Stellantis leads the total and LCVs electric market, while Peugeot and Opel continue to grow steadily in the overall market.

In Germany and the UK, the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa is the #1 B-Hatch in both August and YTD. In the UK, Stellantis Pro One also leads the small van segment, with the Vauxhall Combo topping August sales and the Citroën Berlingo leading YTD.

Positive results also come from Austria, where Stellantis Pro One leads the LCV market with a 28.9% share in August, and total sales are up 40% year-over-year.

Stellantis reaffirms its solid standing in the European automotive market, closing the first eight months of the year with over 1,650,000 registrations. The Company consolidates its leadership in key markets such as France and Italy and continues to lead in the strategic hybrid segment.

Luca Napolitano, Commercial Operations Officer at Stellantis, commented:

“Surpassing 1.65 million registrations already by August YTD is a very positive signal. We are particularly pleased with our strong performance in the commercial vehicle segment, where Stellantis has traditionally held a leadership position. Special mention goes to our results in the hybrid vehicle segment, which we consider of high strategic importance. We recently reached the top spot and continue to grow, thanks especially to models like the Citroën C3, FIAT Grande Panda, and Opel Frontera, which are steadily gaining the market recognition they deserve.”

He added: “Furthermore I would like to add a special note of appreciation for those markets that continue to grow year over year: Austria, Belgium, Italy, and Poland delivered truly outstanding performances over the past month.”

[1] In this report, we include or refer to industry and market data, derived from or based upon a variety of official, non-official and internal sources, such as internal surveys and management estimates, market research, publicly available information and industry publications. Market share data may change and cannot always be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data-gathering process, different methods used by different sources to collect, assemble, analyze or compute market data, including different definitions of vehicle segments and descriptions and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey of market shares or size. Although we believe that this information is reliable, we have not independently verified the data from third-party sources. In addition, we typically estimate market share for automobiles and commercial vehicles based on registration data.

*: The hybrid segment includes both PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles) and HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicles).

**: Austria, Belux, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, UK

