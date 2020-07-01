BWI Group opens new technical center in Krakow, Poland

Former existing offices, test laboratories, and model shop facilities are now consolidated within the 11,000 sqm TCK (Technical Center Krakow) building. Located within walking distance of Krakow’s Balice Airport, “New TCK” will off a significant improvement in efficiency and customer responsiveness. It will also be an excellent meeting point for BWI Group Customers and Partners.

Technical Center Krakow supports the design and development of BWI Group’s various suspension products as well as process implementation support for BWI Group manufacturing sites world-wide.

SOURCE: BWI Group