BWI Group: Clean energy supports smart chassis maker’s sustainable development

BWI Group has set a target of reducing carbon emissions by 30% in its global operating system by 2024 with a stretch target to reduce by nearly 40%. Actively using clean electricity such as solar and wind power for production and manufacturing, with a commitment to achieving carbon neutrality in production and operations by 2027, will promote sustainable development on a global scale.

Promoting sustainable development is the approach of enterprise development, and the core of BWI Group’s global business and operation. The intelligent suspension and braking system supplier uses reasonable and economic methods in the manufacturing process, which not only saves energy consumption and natural resources, but also minimizes the negative impact on the environment.

In Europe, BWI Group’s technology center in Paris has been using more than 700 MWh of clean energy per year to power its equipment. And later this year, all European sites will switch to 100% clean electricity.

BWI Group’s two technology centers in the U.S. have their equipment powered by clean energy which contributed to about 50% of the sites’ total power supplies. The technology center in Ohio uses about 1900 MWh of clean energy per year, while the one in Michigan uses more than 800 MWh of clean energy annually.

In China, BWI Group’s Zhangjiakou production base in Hebei Province fully utilizes the local wind power to ensure that the factory will use 100% clean energy by 2027. When the plant is complete, the entire roof photovoltaic area will reach 22,000 square meters, with a total installed capacity of approximately 2 MW. It will generate approximately 3.08 MWh of solar power per year, which will result in cutting about 22 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

The Beijing production base’s roof photovoltaic project dates back to 2019, with an average clean energy generation of about 1,533 MW annually. It is estimated that within the 25-year photovoltaic power generation period, it will result in a reduction of approximately 18,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The Jintan plant in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, generates nearly 1000 MWh of clean energy per year.

BWI Group’s actions for environmental-focused sustainable development are not limited to manufacturing process improvement. The group has introduced globally recognized carbon emission reduction solutions such as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

BWI Group believes that true sustainable development requires on-going collaborative development and continuous improvement. Through the development of a series of carbon neutrality action plans, BWI Group aims to eliminate all seven greenhouse gas emissions from production and supply chain activities, achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from its supply chain by 2050 and promoting sustainable development for global customers.

BWI Group has also formulated corporate behavior guidelines through its ESG strategy, guiding the Group in the reasonable management and response to environmental, social, and governance issues during its operations to promote sustainable development. Sustainable development is rooted in BWI Group’s corporate culture, enabling it to steadily move forward on the path to greater excellence.

SOURCE: BWI Group