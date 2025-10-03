Busworld 2025: ZF Outpaces market growth with smart mobility solutions

At the Busworld 2025 fair, ZF presents its latest advancements in bus and coach technologies to make people mobility smarter, safer and more sustainable

At the Busworld 2025 fair, ZF presents its latest advancements in bus and coach technologies to make people mobility smarter, safer and more sustainable. With a comprehensive portfolio of decarbonization, automation, intelligent chassis, safety and digital solutions, ZF is enabling customers worldwide to unlock new levels of efficiency and performance as well as reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

“Our bus business has grown by 30 percent over the last three years, and we now have more than one billion euros in orders in the pipeline. That’s a clear signal we’re delivering what the market needs. From development to deployment, Total Cost of Ownership is at the heart of every solution we bring to our customers,” says Fabian Schlegel, Senior Vice President and Head of EMEA Region within ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions Division (CVS). “Engineering efficiency, reliability, safety and sustainability into every product and system is the key to unlocking long-term value. This approach is fueling strong growth, as our bus technology business is expanding faster than the overall market, strengthening our position as a leading partner for the industry worldwide. With our deep engineering expertise, global presence and a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions at scale, we see more OEMs and fleet operators equipping their vehicles with our intelligent systems.”

Product highlights at Busworld 2025

At the show, ZF premiers a new generation of axles for upcoming bus and coach platforms. This includes the A134 axle which enables overall energy savings through improved recuperation capacity and reduced weight, while maintaining existing installation points. ZF will also reveal details of its AV134 portal axle, which has up to 20% higher torque capacity and enables more than 4% lower energy consumption compared to the previous generation. The SOP is planned for 2027.

ZF also presents new performance data for its electric drives, with the latest central electric drive, CeTrax 2 dual, achieving an efficiency rate of at least 94.5%*. Its latest electric portal axle, the AxTrax 2 LF, can also generate 20% energy savings compared to its predecessor, based on SORT testing, and can support 6×4 configurations as well as 6×2, providing OEMs with design flexibility.

New additions to its electrified auxiliary systems portfolio are also highlighted by ZF, including a newly developed Air Supply Unit featuring its recently launched oil-free e-comp Scroll compressor. These systems enhance efficiency and significantly reduce Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH), a growing area of focus given the quiet operation of electric buses.

Award winning innovation

ZF’s ingenuity is also recognized at Busworld with the Digital Award for its Braking and e-Drive Synergy Program. Based on ZF’s new electric drives and the modular braking platform mBSP XBS, this solution uses advanced software to synchronize driveline and braking into one integrated system. It maximizes energy efficiency while maintaining full stability control, improving operating costs and reducing TCO for fleets.

Also at the show, ZF launches its Software Update Management System (SUMS) Suite, enabling bus and coach OEMs to meet regulatory requirements for secure vehicle software updates and cybersecurity, in compliance with UN/ECE R156.

Broadened safety portfolio

ZF continues to advance safety by developing ADAS technologies to fulfill regulatory requirements. ZF’s suite already meets ADAS and General Safety Regulation (GSR) standards. At Busworld 2025, ZF introduces two new solutions that comply with the General Safety Regulation: The Advanced Driver Distraction Warning, which monitors driver behavior to detect distraction, fatigue or other unsafe actions, and the Event Data Recorder, which can provide vital crash-related vehicle data to support accident investigations and safety analysis.

*Certified under EU regulation – EU 2027/2400.

SOURCE: ZF