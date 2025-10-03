Busworld 2025: World premiere of Solaris Urbino 10,5 electric

In Brussels, the Busworld 2025 fair has just started – one of the most important events in the bus industry worldwide. On this occasion, Solaris presented a new model for the first time: Solaris Urbino 10,5 electric

In Brussels, the Busworld 2025 fair has just started – one of the most important events in the bus industry worldwide. On this occasion, Solaris presented a new model for the first time: Solaris Urbino 10,5 electric. It is a compact, fully electric bus which, thanks to its manoeuvrability and high passenger capacity, perfectly meets the needs of modern cities.

Today took place the world premiere of the Urbino 10,5 electric. The new electric model is the main highlight of Solaris’s presence at Busworld, one of the most important industry fairs, held in Brussels on October 3-9. In addition to the debut vehicle, the manufacturer is also presenting two flagship models from its zero-emission portfolio: the Urbino 18 hydrogen – winner of the “Bus of the Year 2025” title, and the Urbino 12 electric – winner of the “Sustainable Bus Award 2025”.

Completing the fleet. Perfectly.

Solaris Urbino 10,5 electric combines a compact length of 10,5 meters with an impressive capacity of up to 85 passengers – the best result in this vehicle class. A turning radius of under 17 meters ensures exceptional manoeuvrability, even in dense urban areas.

The debut vehicle is equipped with a modular drive system. Eliminating the engine tower increased passenger space and optimized weight distribution, which made it possible to provide up to 33 seats in a 2-2-0 arrangement while maintaining a high total capacity.

The distribution of the driveline components also created more space on the roof, where traction batteries are located. In the presented model Solaris High Energy batteries with a capacity of around 350 kWh are used, while configurations with a capacity of over 400 kWh are also available. They provide a range of more than 600 km according to eSORT tests and allow all-day operation without the need for recharging. The bus can be charged both via a plug-in connector and a pantograph. Powered by a synchronous motor of 240 kW, the Urbino 10,5 electric guarantees smooth and dynamic driving.

Optionally, the Urbino 10,5 electric can be equipped with the Mirror Eye system – cameras replacing traditional mirrors that significantly improve visibility and safety in urban traffic. Thermal comfort in all conditions is ensured by modern air conditioning with a CO2 heat pump, using the most environmentally friendly refrigerant. The new model is also equipped with an advanced driver assistance package (ADAS) compliant with GSR2 regulations. It includes, among others, a blind-spot monitoring system, intelligent speed assistance, sensors detecting pedestrians and cyclists in front of the vehicle, a driver drowsiness warning system, and forward collision warning.

The Urbino 10,5 electric achieves a recyclability rate of nearly 97%, placing it at the front of its class in terms of sustainability. The model was developed based on solutions known from the Urbino 12 electric and other buses from the Urbino family with a modular drive. Full standardization has been maintained in key driveline and body components, which means simpler servicing, easier spare-parts management, and lower operating costs. Operators can additionally use the eSConnect platform, which supports energy optimization, remote diagnostics, and even more efficient fleet management.

The premiere of the Urbino 10,5 electric complements Solaris’s extensive line of zero-emission vehicles. The manufacturer boasts the largest zero-emission bus portfolio in Europe – in terms of lengths and types of drives. The extensive offering includes battery-electric buses, hydrogen buses, and trolleybuses ranging from 9 to 24 meters. Such a wide choice allows operators to select solutions best suited to diverse transport needs.

Alongside the new model, Solaris is also presenting two flagship vehicles at the fair – the Urbino 12 electric and the Urbino 18 hydrogen – both multiple-award-winning and proven in operation in many European cities. The vehicles presented at Busworld 2025 highlight Solaris’s drive to strengthen its position as a leader in modern and sustainable urban mobility.

SOURCE: Solaris