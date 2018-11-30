Buses have space for everyone!

On 3 December, “International Day of People with Disability” the focus will be on people with restricted mobility. Daimler Buses welcomes them daily on coaches and buses of the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands – for example with low-floor entry and extended areas for wheelchairs and baby buggies. The vehicles are also equipped with a kneeling function which enables them to be lowered at stops.

Conversion in just a few simple steps

Integrated rail and lift systems and flexible seating versions enable people with disabilities to reach their destination in comfort and safety in coaches from Daimler Buses. Bus operators whose vehicles are for example used on German long-distance routes can convert or remove rows of seats in a few easy steps; for example in the new Setra S 531 DT double-decker bus, which provides sufficient space for two wheelchairs in the special long-distance coach version.

The S 531 DT has low-level entry and an integrated folding ramp providing access to the wheelchair spaces.

SOURCE: Daimler