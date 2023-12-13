Building on two years in operation and decades of experience, Stellantis &You continues to grow

In the two years it has been running, Stellantis &You has strengthened its position as a major European distribution group

Stellantis &You, Sales and Services – the result of the merger of PSA Retail and Motor Village (the PSA Group and FCA Group retail divisions, respectively) – is a major player in automotive distribution in Europe, offering a range of 11 iconic brands at 200 points of sale.

An entity created from the expertise of two major networks

Since it was founded in November 2021, Stellantis &You has been working to integrate the teams and merge the processes and systems of the two groups from which it originated.

Building on its heritage, S&Y is continuing to expand the representation of Stellantis brands into its new points of sale and is rescaling its locations in the 12 countries where it operates (in Europe and Morocco)

Its operations cover 11 brands and five business lines: sales of new vehicles, used vehicles, after-sales services, distribution of spare parts and vehicle rental.

Thirteen openings in six European countries

Stellantis &You has been rescaling its commercial footprint in Europe and Morocco in the last three months, with thirteen new operations in seven different countries: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Morocco.

The Distrigo brand is particularly dynamic in Italy, with an overhaul of the spare parts business: a new distribution centre is opening in Turin to add to the existing one in Palermo, opened in July; the hubs in Milan and Rome are expanding to enable our professional clients to stock up on all the spare parts from the Stellantis brands, as well as parts from Eurorepar, our all-brand solution.

This acceleration will continue in 2024 with the opening of at least two Brand Houses, as at Gattamelata in February 2023

An expert network, focusing its development on customers and new consumption patterns

Stellantis &You benefits from the know-how of its 11,400 employees, with years of experience developed in the two networks from which Stellantis &You originates. Our expertise in components and manufacturer procedures guarantees optimal quality for our after-sales service.

In parallel, Stellantis &You is developing innovative customer-centric services:

In May 2023, S&Y France introduced maintenance appointments, quick vehicle drop-off at the Gare de Lyon in Paris, where 241 customers have already taken a slot to enjoy this new service.

Launched two years ago, the website www.stellantisandyou.com provides access to the inventories of our 200 dealers in Europe and Morocco, for new and used vehicles. We have developed a simple customer experience with a 100% digital journey, including vehicle delivery to customers’ homes in France.

Since 2022, according to a customer-centric approach, we monitor customer satisfaction, including by means of an e-reputation process, using the Google ratings of our points of sale. Thanks to this direct relationship, we can understand both our strengths and weaknesses, and thoroughly improve our customer relations.

Roberta Zerbi – Stellantis &You Sales and Services Senior Vice President: “I am proud to be heading this ever-evolving retail and parts network owned by Stellantis. It embodies all the energy and focus of an offensive retailer with decades of experience serving customers at our points of sale around Europe and in Morocco. The upheavals experienced in the automotive sector and new consumption trends represent an opportunity to renew the automobile distribution model around a phygital journey, and to offer the best sustainable mobility solutions to our customers”.

SOURCE: Stellantis