Building on strong year, Cipia announces 2 new nominations for its leading Driver Monitoring System

New nominations add to Cipia’s 17 existing design wins

Cipia, an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, announced 2 new nominations for the company’s leading Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Driver Sense, from an existing OEM customer.

The new nominations build on Cipia’s successes in the global DMS market, and continue the company’s momentum over the last year, bringing its total number of design wins to 19.

“We are very proud to announce these latest nominations,” said David Tolub, CEO of Cipia. “The expansion to additional models from one of our OEM customers highlights the value we deliver to our clients, and we look forward to continuing to grow our partnership into the future.”

Cipia’s Driver Sense, DMS utilizes proprietary AI and computer vision algorithms to monitor drivers in real-time for signs of distracted driving and drowsiness behind the wheel. In addition, the system can also detect the presence of a cell-phone, proper seat belt usage, and works in the presence of a facemask. The integration of Driver Sense enables OEMs to deliver customers a robust solution to issue life-saving alerts and avert potential accidents.

SOURCE: Cipia