Buick launches all-new Electra L7 from RMB 169,900

Buick today announced the launch of its all-new luxury sedan, the Electra L7, available in five variants with a limited-time introductory price ranging from RMB 169,900 to RMB 215,900.

Building on Buick’s heritage of class-leading luxury, the Electra L7 delivers a breakthrough intelligent electric experience at the value of a mid-size sedan. With its disruptive positioning, the Electra L7 is set to redefine the market landscape and usher in a new era of intelligent electrification in the mid-size segment.

Since arriving at showrooms earlier this month, the Electra L7 has already garnered more than 20,000 reservations even before pricing was announced, underscoring strong market demand.

The Electra L7 also signals the start of Buick’s product offensive in intelligent electric vehicles. Next month, the brand will premiere the all-new ENCASA luxury MPV, followed by an all-new SUV in early 2026.

SOURCE: GM