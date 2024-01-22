Buick ends 2023 as the fastest growing mainstream brand in the US, offers glimpse at next-gen Enclave SUV

Following a stellar 2023, today Buick is continuing its momentum into 2024 with a sneak peek at the next-generation Enclave SUV

Headlined by Buick's signature sophisticated design language — all inspired by the Wildcat EV1 concept — the Enclave is set to turn heads and continue Buick's momentous year. With the introduction of the Enclave later this year, the brand will offer one of the freshest portfolios in the industry with a collection of all-new or significantly revamped vehicles.

“As the fastest growing mainstream brand in the industry2 in the U.S. last year, 2024 promises more big things for Buick, spearheaded by the launch of the next-generation Enclave,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president, Buick and GMC. “With this first glimpse of the next-generation Enclave, the flagship of our lineup, we’re continuing to lead with design, technology and Buick’s unique premium persona.”



Front 3/4 rendering of the 2025 Buick Enclave

The first look at the stunning new Enclave SUV follows a breakout year for Buick in 2023:

Buick sales increased 61% in 2023 with sales up across the full portfolio: Encore GX: 92% increase Envision: 71% increase Enclave: 29% increase

Following its launch in 2023, the Envista continues to generate buzz, providing a uniquely premium experience at an approachable price point: The all-new SUV continues to draw younger customers to the brand and has the highest percentage of customers ages 18-35 at GM. Nearly 70% of Envista buyers are new to the brand 3 .

Best year for the premium Avenir trim at more than 26% of retail sales.

Additional details on the Buick Enclave, including available features and pricing, will be announced later this year.

SOURCE: Buick