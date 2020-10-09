Buick and Hello Sunshine partner to tell stories

Buick and Hello Sunshine announced today a first-of-its-kind brand partnership that integrates Reese Witherspoon’s popular book club, “Reese’s Book Club,” into Buick’s infotainment experience, allowing drivers to select from a specially curated collection of podcasts and audiobooks.

Reese’s Book Club is integrated through an in-vehicle touchscreen app1, which seamlessly provides Buick drivers with access to a selection of audiobooks and podcasts chosen for Reese’s Book Club. This built-in app is now live in the Buick Encore GX with compatible hardware, with most other newer Buick models getting the app in early 2021.

Buick has a predominantly female customer base – nearly 55 percent of Buick buyers are women, according to J.D. Power2. Reese’s Book Club brings women-centered stories to life for its engaged community of more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram and has propelled many of its picks to No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list. Partnering with Hello Sunshine presents a unique opportunity for Buick, helping the brand to connect with women, an important and growing group of premium SUV owners.

“Hello Sunshine shines a light on women, creating and telling stories that put women at the center, and that’s something Buick wants to be a part of,” said Kate Hrabovsky, Buick advertising and media operations manager. “As more women are making vehicle-buying decisions, we want to be thinking creatively about how to offer more driving experiences tailored for them.”

Additionally, the partnership includes Buick vehicle placements into Hello Sunshine’s slate of television and film projects. The first vehicle cast will be the Encore GX, which joined Buick’s premium SUV lineup in 2020.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Buick on this exciting new venture,” said Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden. “Reese’s Book Club is driven by a powerful community who appreciate authentic, quality storytelling, and we’re excited to further expand this community with Buick.”

Buick’s latest portfolio addition, the all-new Encore GX, features style and functionality tailored around the size and space preferences of today’s small and compact SUV buyers. The Encore GX comes with six standard key safety technologies3 as part of the Buick Driver Confidence, including Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking, and offers driver convenience features typically found in larger, more expensive SUVs, like a Rear Camera Mirror, Head-Up Display and Automatic Parking Assist with Braking.

SOURCE: Buick