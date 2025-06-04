Bugatti Washington launches new showroom space

As Bugatti enters a new era of design and engineering with the Tourbillon, its showrooms are likewise being reimagined to reflect this bold evolution.

Following the openings of new Bugatti spaces in Baku and Rotterdam earlier this year, the American capital has now hosted the Grand Opening of a breathtaking new Bugatti Washington showroom, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s strategic retail development across North America.

Officially opened on May 30th with an exclusive cocktail reception, ribbon-cutting ceremony, and live entertainment, the Bugatti Washington showroom space represents the brand’s unwavering commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences for its customers. The event was made even more special by the presence of the Tourbillon, marking Washington as one of the first destinations on its North American showcase – a journey that will bring Bugatti’s latest hyper sports car to clients across the East Coast before continuing west.

The 202m² space, carefully crafted according to Bugatti’s latest corporate identity had its Grand Opening with the forward-thinking Tourbillon at its epicenter. More than 60 distinguished guests were welcomed into the new showroom, joined by a select assAs Bugatti enters a new era of design and engineering with the Tourbillon¹, its showrooms are likewise being reimagined to reflect this bold evolution.embly of Bugatti executives including Mate Rimac, Chief Executive Officer of Bugatti Rimac; Sascha Doering, COO of Bugatti for the Americas; and Amir Hadzimehmedovic, General Manager of Bugatti Washington.

“Washington represents the perfect convergence of diplomatic influence, cultural sophistication, and appreciation for engineering excellence. This city’s international significance and its concentration of discerning collectors make it an ideal location to bolster our presence on the East Coast. The showroom is an immersive embassy for the Bugatti brand, where our heritage, craftsmanship, and vision for the future converge.”

Sascha Doering, COO of Bugatti for the Americas

Since establishing operations on April 1, 2022, under the stewardship of Lithia Motors, Inc., Bugatti Washington has rapidly distinguished itself as a cornerstone of the brand’s American strategy. The dealership’s remarkable performance – taking orders for two Chiron Super Sport², three Chiron Pur Sport, four Mistral³, and nine Tourbillon models – underscores the region’s enthusiastic appreciation for Bugatti.

“What we’ve created here transcends the traditional concept of an automotive showroom. This space reflects our understanding that Bugatti clients expect an environment as meticulously crafted as the vehicles themselves. Every element – from the lighting to the materials to the client amenities – has been considered with careful attention to detail.

“We view the space as a home for our clients – a place where they are welcomed into the world of Bugatti. It’s a destination designed to inspire at every step of their journey. As part of that, our customers are invited to explore a bespoke configuration experience, supported by dedicated spaces and an extensive selection of material samples – enabling them to create a car that is a true expression of themselves.”

Amir Hadzimehmedovic, General Manager of Bugatti Washington

The showroom’s strategic importance extends beyond its immediate market. Washington’s status as a diplomatic hub ensures the Bugatti experience reaches an influential global audience, amplifying the brand’s international prestige. With one of the highest concentrations of high-net-worth individuals in the United States – comprising diplomats, entrepreneurs, government officials, and international executives – the city continues to be an important destination for Bugatti.

The Washington showroom represents another significant step in Bugatti’s carefully orchestrated expansion, reinforcing its East Coast presence and strengthening its position throughout North America, a continent that continues to embrace the brand’s philosophy of ‘If comparable, it is no longer Bugatti.’

SOURCE: Bugatti