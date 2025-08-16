Bugatti: The Brouillard by Programme Solitaire to debut at the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering represents an experience unlike any other in the automotive world

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering represents an experience unlike any other in the automotive world. Set amidst the natural beauty of the Carmel Valley and the Santa Lucia Range’s stunning peaks, the rarest of automobiles act as a draw for esteemed collectors and enthusiasts from around the world. A venue mirrored effortlessly by the first creation from the Programme Solitaire – a highly bespoke new offering from Bugatti, celebrating the beauty to be found in peerless personalization and craftsmanship.

The Brouillard is set to be unveiled today to the expectant guests on the lawns of Quail Lodge, the one-of-one vehicle making its first-ever global appearance. To those who set eyes on the beauty of its form, its DNA becomes immediately clear: an unbridled celebration of the art of coachbuilding, and Bugatti’s mastery of creating unique, hand-crafted automobiles since the marque’s founding 116 years ago.

In every respect, from its majestic silhouette to its exquisitely curated cockpit, the Brouillard represents a tribute to one of Ettore Bugatti’s dearest passions: equestrianism. Lovingly owned and admired by Bugatti’s founder, Brouillard was a majestic white and gray thoroughbred, evoking the sense of speed, beauty, and unmatched elegance that came to define each vehicle that left the grounds of the Château Saint Jean.

It is deeply personal and unique anecdotes such as these that fuel the creativity driving the Programme Solitaire. Taking customization beyond the already highly bespoke commissions of the Sur Mesure offering, the Programme Solitaire draws rich inspiration from the storied tradition of early-20th century coachbuilding, which yielded a host of icons through Bugatti’s history – including the Galibier, Stelvio, Ventoux and Atalante versions of the original Type 57 chassis.

In the same vein, the Brouillard fuses the latest iteration of Bugatti’s technology, continuously perfected over the past 20 years, with an unprecedented design concept. With the brand’s inimitable W16, 1,600 PS quad-turbocharged engine at its core, the Brouillard complements decades of engineering heritage with an all-new Coupé profile; an exterior design optimized in a carefully considered balance of form and function, from the elegantly sculpted air intakes and sweeping roofline, to the bespoke ducktail rear wing.

Artistry of a different kind defines the interior of the hypercar, with the richness of its quality evident in every detail. Complementing a hand-crafted sculpture of Brouillard in the gear selector, embroidered horse motifs adorn the door panels and back seats – both of which come together in a weave of custom-crafted, tartan fabrics sourced from Paris. In the spirit of the City of Light, a rich green-tinted carbon weave pairs elegantly with the shine of aluminum detailing, with a crystal-clear glass roof delivering an uplifting sense of space and cathedral-esque grandeur.

In each facet of its concept, the Brouillard evokes automotive haute couture at the highest level – an inspiring symbol of the power of exceptional creativity, and of respect for a timeless discipline.The Brouillard will make its global physical debut at the Quail today, Friday August 15th, exhibited at the prestigious event before it moves to an exclusive showcase in the private Le Domaine Bugatti on Saturday and Sunday.

SOURCE: Bugatti