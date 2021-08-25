Bugatti strengthens presence in Asia with first ever showroom in Singapore

Bugatti’s new Southeast Asian home is located south of the Singapore Botanic Gardens and impeccably finished to the exceptional standards required to meet the company’s new visual identity

Bugatti represents the pinnacle of automotive design and engineering. To meet the desires of its growing customer base on the Asian continent, Bugatti has opened its first showroom in Singapore.

The island city-state of singapore in maritime southeast asia boasts one of the world’s most successful and stable economies. during the pandemic, many ultra-high net worth individuals have chosen to move and stay in singapore for lengthy periods or settle permanently, further boosting the regional economy and the demand for luxury goods.

Bugatti’s new Southeast Asian home is located south of the Singapore Botanic Gardens and impeccably finished to the exceptional standards required to meet the company’s new visual identity. The venture is a partnership with Wearnes, a leading luxury automotive retailer established in 1906. The showroom has already opened its doors to the discerning friends of the brand.

The breath-taking, ultra-contemporary architecture of Singapore, featuring Le Nouvel Ardmore, the Wallich Residence and The Sail at Marina Bay, to name just a few highlights, resonates with the brand’s headquarters in Molsheim, France. Within the Bugatti Atelier, the marque’s hyper sports cars are fastidiously handcrafted to each customer’s precise specification in pristine conditions more akin to an operating theatre than a car factory. The Bugatti premises are still located in Molsheim, where Ettore Bugatti founded the company in 1909.

As visitors step through the doors of the new showroom in Singapore, they enter an environment infused with the spirit of Bugatti, past and present. The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport1 serves as a stunning centerpiece. With its sensuous design and quad-turbocharged W16 engine, the Chiron2 is the fastest, most powerful, and exclusive production super sports car in Bugatti’s more than 110-year-old history. Visitors can immerse themselves in that rich story through various evocative physical exhibits, specially curated works of art and unique films and animations. Bugatti Singapore’s staff can arrange private viewing appointments. During their visit, customers can use the latest digital technology and beautifully designed soft-touch catalogs, luxurious leather swatches and vibrant color samples to create their bespoke model configuration.

Bugatti Singapore was appointed as a ‘Service Partner of Excellence’ in 2020 for its meticulous and outstanding care and service for the needs of customers in the region. In addition to a new purpose-built workshop dedicated to Bugatti, the new dealership now has two expertly-trained Bugatti technicians, who are ready to fly to locations all over the wide region at a moment’s notice, covering Asia Pacific and South Korea to Australia and New Zealand.

Konstantinos Psarris, Bugatti’s Regional Director of the Middle East & Asia, explains: “Singapore’s resilient economy, which has generated an unprecedented number of ultra-high net worth individuals, is the envy of the world. The city state’s energy and ambition are reflected in its remarkable architecture, making it an exciting place to live. Both the timing and location are perfect for Bugatti to establish a new home in Southeast Asia to meet the needs and desires of our growing numbers of customers on the continent. We look forward to enjoying a collaborative partnership with Wearnes, which has unmatched knowledge and experience of the local market.”

Victor Kwan, Managing Director of Wearnes Prestige Division, said: “Our company was founded in 1906 and has enjoyed many highlights on the way to becoming the leader in the automotive sector of Southeast Asia. However, few days in our history have been as auspicious as the opening of Bugatti’s new home in Singapore. It is an honor to have been chosen to partner with such a legendary brand. We are excited to introduce our international clientele to the phenomenal Bugatti Chiron hypers sports car and are certain they will be won over with its unequalled blend of design, luxury and performance.”