BUGATTI FESTIVAL 2025: 20 YEARS OF VEYRON – CELEBRATING AN ICON THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING

To mark this extraordinary anniversary, Bugatti is unveiling the ‘20 Years of Veyron’ logo, which incorporates the French tricolore alongside the signature of Pierre Veyron. The emblem not only celebrates two decades of engineering mastery, innovation, and design excellence but also reflects the deep roots of the brand in Alsace and its rich French heritage.

The Veyron represents the perfect fusion of two visionary legacies: Ettore Bugatti’s artistic brilliance combined with technical perfection, and Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Karl Piëch’s relentless drive that revived the marque and set new benchmarks in innovation, all while honoring Pierre Veyron, whose racing spirit lives on in the car that bears his name.

Delivering 1,001 PS, a top speed exceeding 400 km/h, and meticulous craftsmanship, the Bugatti Veyron raised the bar for performance in the automotive world. Its development demanded groundbreaking engineering and showcased Bugatti’s dedication to its art, firmly reestablishing the marque at the pinnacle of excellence with a legacy that continues to shape the company’s vision today.

Each year, as the anniversary of Ettore Bugatti’s birth on 15 September 1881 approaches, the town of Molsheim in Alsace becomes a living tribute to the brand’s extraordinary legacy. Although always memorable, the 2025 Bugatti Festival is set to be particularly significant as it celebrates both Ettore Bugatti’s enduring vision and Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Karl Piëch’s transformative impact on the brand.

Organized by the Enthousiastes Bugatti Alsace (EBA), the 2025 Bugatti Festival culminates on Sunday at Parc des Jésuites in Molsheim, where enthusiasts and visitors can experience the full spectrum of Bugatti’s heritage. Historic and contemporary Bugatti models, including multiple Veyrons, will be displayed for the public, showcasing decades of engineering brilliance and design mastery. The celebration reaches its crescendo with a parade through the streets of Molsheim.