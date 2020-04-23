Bugatti Divo – in the starting blocks

“With the Divo, Bugatti is reviving a long-forgotten coachbuilding tradition. The limited and extremely high-performance hyper sports car has its own exclusive character, features enhanced lateral acceleration, agility and cornering characteristics and is an absolute must-have for any Bugatti enthusiast’s hyper sports car collection. With the new design of the Divo and its completely different handling performance, we have succeeded in creating a true masterpiece of automotive craftsmanship that fully revives our long-standing tradition of coachbuilding,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti with pride. Bugatti will build only 40 of the unique Divo – at a net unit price of 5 million euros.

This means that a challenging development process lasting almost two years is now entering its final phase. “At the beginning of 2018, our aim was to to develop a particularly sporty vehicle as the first project under the leadership of new Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann. We had lengthy discussions – and above all we listened to our customers. Some of them were longing for an agile and corner-hungry car. That’s definitely what the Divo has turned out to be,” says Pierre Rommelfanger, project manager for limited edition models at Bugatti. A short time later, a small team of experts began development. The goal they set themselves: the Divo was to be very different from the Chiron2 – even more exclusive and designed to be more sporty and agile on bends, though without sacrificing comfort and supremacy. A great challenge.

Within a few months an initial design model was created and presented to Chiron owners in Molsheim, France, with explanations provided in one-on-one discussions. “Every Divo customer owns a Chiron, knows what the brand stands for and is a true Bugatti enthusiast. Our customers instantly understood the sporty approach of the Divo and supported our project,” says Stephan Winkelmann proudly. The response has been overwhelming: all 40 Divo cars planned will immediately go to a new owner. “This is a great confirmation for the Bugatti team, who have developed this outstanding vehicle with a huge amount of heart and soul.”

SOURCE: Bugatti