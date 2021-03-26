Brose and Volkswagen AG sign joint venture agreement

The Brose Group and Volkswagen AG have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture that will develop and manufacture complete seats, seat structures and components along with solutions for the vehicle interior. Brose will acquire half of Volkswagen subsidiary SITECH. Brose and Volkswagen will each hold a 50 percent share of the planned joint venture. The parties have agreed that Brose will take over the industrial leadership and consolidate the joint venture for accounting purposes. The transaction is still pending antitrust law approvals and other standard closing conditions.

The parent company of the new joint venture will continue to operate from its headquarters in the Polish town of Polkowice. In addition to existing development and production sites in Eastern Europe, Germany and China, plans are underway to expand activities in Europe, America and Asia. Both companies will be represented equally on the board, with Brose providing the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Technology Officer. Volkswagen AG will appoint the Chief Financial Officer and will also be responsible for production.

The joint venture aims to take on a leading position as a global player in the hard-fought market for vehicle seats. First, the joint venture plans to expand its business with the Volkswagen Group. Second, the new, highly innovative system supplier for complete seats, seat components and seat structures also plans to capture a significant share of business from OEMs that are not part of the Volkswagen Group. SITECH anticipates sales of around

1.4 billion euros during the current fiscal year, generated by a workforce that is over 5,200 strong. the joint venture is expected to double business volume to 2.8 billion euros by 2030. The number of employees is expected to rise to around 7,000.This would translate into a growth in the employment rate of about one third, which should benefit all sites of the joint venture if possible.

Flexible and personalized design options in the vehicle interior

Brose and SITECH are bundling their expertise in the new company and preparing for future developments in the market for vehicle seats and interior solutions. Current trends such as e-mobility, cross-system connectivity and autonomous driving are changing the requirements for tomorrow’s interiors. The vehicle interior is developing into a mobile living space that blends conventional demands on comfort and safety with new, flexible and personalized design options.

The envisaged joint venture will build on the strengths and successes of Brose and SITECH. Over the long term, the joint venture is expected to establish a firm foothold as one of the industry’s top 3 players. The joint venture can offer its customers all key products across the entire value chain. Brose and SITECH’s portfolios complement each other perfectly. As a leading supplier of seat structures, Brose is bringing its systems knowledge and years of expertise in manual and power adjusters as well as comfort components to the table. The automotive supplier also uses software and sensorics to connect its mechatronic components. This creates intelligent concepts for the vehicle interior. SITECH has comprehensive expertise in development, assembly and logistics for complete seat systems and metal structures.

The establishment of the joint venture is still pending standard closing conditions and antitrust law approvals, which should be completed by the end of the year.

SOURCE: Volkswagen