Brooklyn’s Taxi and CQC Ink join forces to launch all-in-one rideshare and automotive service hub

Brooklyn’s Taxi, a pioneering taxi and rideshare leasing company founded in 2011, and CQC Ink, a leading automotive detailing and customization firm specializing in wraps, tints, and body repairs, are excited to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration will combine their expertise to establish a comprehensive, all-in-one service hub for rideshare drivers, with operations in New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Headquartered in Long Island City, Queens, New York, the partnership aims to transform the rideshare industry and expand into additional cities.

Originally a taxi medallion leasing company, Brooklyn’s Taxi. has successfully transitioned into a trusted provider of rideshare vehicle leasing. Partnering with CQC Ink, led by owner Yancey Garcia, the company, under the leadership of owner Sanel Ljesnjanin, will now offer a seamless solution for drivers. The new hub integrates Brooklyn’s Taxi’s reliable leasing services with CQC Ink’s high-quality automotive detailing and repair expertise, providing rideshare operators with vehicle leasing, maintenance, and customization in one convenient location.

“This partnership with CQC Ink marks a new era for Brooklyn’s Taxi,” said Sanel Ljesnjanin. “By combining our leasing expertise with CQC Ink’s automotive craftsmanship, we’re creating a one-stop shop that empowers drivers to succeed with top-tier vehicles and services.”

“CQC Ink is thrilled to collaborate with Brooklyn’s Taxi. to elevate the rideshare experience,” said Yancey Garcia. “Our combined services will ensure drivers have access to professionally maintained and customized vehicles, setting a new standard in the industry.”

With established operations in New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia, the partnership is well-positioned for growth, with plans to expand into other major cities. This venture reflects both companies’ commitment to innovation, quality, and supporting the evolving needs of rideshare professionals.

SOURCE: Business Wire