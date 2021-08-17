Bronco Riptide project vehicle highlights factory accessories for the sun-soaked coastal life

Bronco® brand, the Ford outdoor brand of Built Wild™ and only-4x4 vehicles, today reveals the 2021 Bronco Riptide custom build vehicle, designed with West Coast fun and factory-backed accessory personalization in mind

Bronco® brand, the Ford outdoor brand of Built Wild™ and only-4×4 vehicles, today reveals the 2021 Bronco Riptide custom build vehicle, designed with West Coast fun and factory-backed accessory personalization in mind.

Following last year’s Bronco OG and Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concepts, the new Bronco Riptide project vehicle is designed for spontaneous outdoor adventures. With the roof off, doors removed and replaced with tubular doors, and surfboard rack and boards above, there is plenty of open air for the fun and sun to shine in.

The Velocity Blue exterior is meant to evoke tropical ocean hues. With durable marine-grade vinyl-trimmed seats in Black Onyx and Dark Space Gray and rubberized washout flooring, the Bronco Riptide custom vehicle never shies away from a carefree day at the ocean shore.

“For this Bronco Riptide project, we imagined a customer who enjoys the open air and a free-spirited West Coast lifestyle,” said Missy Coolsaet, Bronco color and materials designer. “We wanted the vehicle to demonstrate how Bronco customers can personalize their vehicle, letting different types of customers visualize what they might want to do with their future Bronco.”

Based on the 2021 Bronco four-door with Sasquatch™ Package for even more Built Wild capability, the Bronco Riptide vehicle features 35-inch mud-terrain tires mounted to 17-inch factory wheels with optional Ford Performance beadlock rings, Dana™ AdvanTEK® electronic-locking front and rear axles, a high-clearance suspension system with Bilstein® position-sensitive long-travel shock absorbers, plus exclusive Bronco Terrain Management System™ with seven G.O.A.T. Modes™ designed to help ensure Bronco goes over any type of terrain.

The vehicle showcases many Ford accessories available to retail customers at their dealer at time of purchase. Bronco customers can add the cost of factory- and dealer-installed accessories to their financing and roll it into their monthly payment. Accessories used on Bronco Riptide include a Bestop® mesh Bimini top, a Yakima® bike rack with Santa Cruz™ mountain bikes, and a RIGID® LED lightbar and mirror-mounted off-road lights. In addition, a unique prototype front steel bumper gives the Bronco Riptide project vehicle added Built Wild durability and capability.

Like the two Almond™ surfboards inspired by surfers and craftsmen of all varieties, the Bronco design team came up with two prototype crossbars that are bolted to the sport bars to show how overhead racks can be easily mounted without interfering with the soft tops.

Powered by a 2.7-liter EcoBoost® engine with 10-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission featuring Trail Control, Trail One-Pedal Drive* and Trail Turn Assist, the Bronco Riptide vehicle blends torque and performance that fits with its nature-inspired design.

“Thanks to the Bronco modular design, we were able to outfit the vehicle with adventure gear that allows for freedom and versatility,” said Coolsaet. “Whether heading off to the mountains or along the California coast, the Bronco Riptide custom vehicle is ready for adventure.”

*Trail One-Pedal Drive is an extra driving aid. It does not replace the driver’s attention and judgment, or the need to apply the brakes. See owner’s manual for details and limitations.

SOURCE: Ford